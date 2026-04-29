Image courtesy of Glenn Kirschner

The Trump bus continues on its revenge tour, and two stories that broke yesterday show us where it is headed.

A federal grand jury in North Carolina indicted former FBI Director James Comey, for the second time. His crime? Sharing a picture of seashells spelling out “86 47.”

Also yesterday, the FCC ordered Disney’s television company ABC to file early license renewals for all eight of its owned-and-operated stations, a move widely understood as retaliation for a Jimmy Kimmel joke about Melania Trump.

Both moves are almost certainly losers in court. Yet both are happening anyway, because the point is to intimidate the regime’s enemies and frighten its critics. Let’s take a closer look at each, then discuss why, with Todd Blanche now acting attorney general, the attacks are coming faster and more furious.

He shared seashells on the seashore

Last May, James Comey posted a photo to Instagram. It showed seashells on a beach arranged to spell out “86 47.” His caption: “Cool shell formation on my beach walk.” He said he spotted the shells during a walk near his North Carolina beach house and assumed they were a political message. He took the post down the same day, writing that he “didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence.”

The Trump regime was an opening. The Secret Service hauled Comey in for an hours-long interview, an uncommon step for a non-specific threat. The cabinet pile-on was nearly immediate. Now former (yay!) Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claimed that Comey had “just called for the assassination” of the president. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard called for Comey to be imprisoned.

Trump even appeared on Fox to assert that Comey “knew exactly what that meant. A child knows what that meant.”

No immediate charges followed. Instead, last September, Comey was charged in Virginia with lying to Congress and obstruction. His lawyers called it politically motivated revenge.

In November, a federal judge dismissed the case, not on the merits but because the prosecutor who brought it, Lindsey Halligan, a former personal lawyer for Trump, had been unlawfully appointed. Comey posted a video soon afterward:

“I know that Donald Trump will probably come after me again, and my attitude is going to be the same. I’m innocent. I am not afraid, and I believe in an independent federal judiciary — the gift from our founders that protects us from a would-be tyrant.”

This was prescient. On Tuesday, a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of North Carolina indicted Comey, this time directly over the seashells photo. The specific charges have not been made public, and Comey’s attorneys had no immediate comment.

FBI Director Kash Patel went before cameras to assert that this somehow was the culmination of months of investigations. And in the process he appears to have violated grand jury secrecy.

Apart from continuing FBI leadership incompetence, let’s be clear. The legal obstacles to convicting Comey on these facts are formidable. The Supreme Court held in Counterman v. Colorado (2023) that proving a “true threat” requires showing the defendant subjectively understood their words would be perceived as threatening, not merely that a reasonable person would find them so. The facts in that case were stark: Billy Counterman had sent hundreds of threatening Facebook messages to a named victim over several years. Even then, the Court reversed his conviction 7-2 because Colorado had applied only an objective standard.

The contrast with Comey could hardly be sharper. Comey photographed shells he found on a beach, captioned them neutrally, and deleted the post the same day he learned of the violent interpretation, publicly stating it had never occurred to him. Prosecutors would have to convince a jury beyond a reasonable doubt that Comey consciously disregarded the risk that a beach photo would be read as a presidential assassination threat. His contemporaneous disavowal is direct evidence against that theory.

As legal analyst and former federal prosecutor Naveed Rahmani explained to Newsweek, “Intent to harm is necessary and nothing in his post expresses any type of intent. It’s a loser case and a judge would probably toss it.”

There is also the uncomfortable matter of selective enforcement. Legal scholar Jessica Levinson noted that politicians, including Matt Gaetz, have used “86” in political contexts without triggering federal investigations. And with “86 47” now a common protest slogan adopted by millions of Americans during No Kings rallies, the implications of this prosecution and its impact on free speech extend well beyond Comey’s beach walk.

The Trumps are obsessed with Kimmel

On April 23, Jimmy Kimmel taped a mock White House Correspondents’ Dinner segment. In it, he quipped that Melania Trump had “a glow like an expectant widow.” (I laughed when I heard it. It was pretty funny.)

The joke, as later explained by Kimmel, turned on the fact that Trump is nearly 80 and Melania is younger than Kimmel.

Two days later, an armed man charged through a security perimeter at the Washington Hilton Correspondents’ Dinner. The suspect, Cole Allen, has been charged with attempting to assassinate Trump.

Trump moved immediately to link Kimmel’s joke to the shooting, calling it a “despicable call to violence” and demanding Disney and ABC fire Kimmel “immediately.” Melania Trump chimed in, calling Kimmel’s words “corrosive” and “intended to divide our country.” She called on ABC to “take a stand.”

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung called for Kimmel to be “shunned for the rest of his life.”

Disney aired Kimmel’s show Monday night, and he opened with a First Amendment tutorial: “Trump is allowed to say whatever he wants to say, as are you and as am I and as are all of us, because under the First Amendment we have as Americans the right to free speech.”

Then the FCC weighed in. On Tuesday afternoon, the commission, chaired by Trump sycophant Brendan Carr, ordered Disney’s ABC to file license renewals for all eight of its owned-and-operated stations by May 28. Those licenses were not due for renewal until 2028 at the earliest.

The FCC’s official rationale was an ongoing investigation into Disney’s “DEI” practices, and not, it insisted, the Kimmel controversy. Nobody bought it. Seth Stern of the Freedom of the Press Foundation said the FCC “is neither the journalism police nor the humor police. This is nothing but illegal jawboning intended to intimidate ABC into kissing the ring.” Stern noted that Carr had repeatedly said the FCC has no role policing late-night jokes, at least until Trump needed a favor. Anna Gomez, the FCC’s only Democratic commissioner, called the move “unprecedented, unlawful, and going nowhere.”

The legal battle isn’t likely to hobble ABC. Communications attorney Andrew Schwartzman noted that “the legal standard for denying a license renewal is almost insurmountable,” and that a hearing plus judicial review would take years, during which time the broadcaster would continue operating. Even a successful FCC action would not take ABC off the air.

This of course is not the first time this playbook has been run against Kimmel or his employer. Last September, amid an earlier pressure campaign over comments about the killing of Charlie Kirk, ABC suspended Kimmel’s show briefly, then brought it back less than a week later following a wave of public outcry and mass cancellations of Disney subscriptions by angry viewers.

“I love you, sir.”

These two stories—a seashell indictment and a broadcast license shakedown—may look like separate controversies, but they are iterations of the same strategy, playing out simultaneously across two different arms of the federal government.

The playbook is consistent: Find a pretextual legal or regulatory hook (“DEI” violations, a “true threat” statute), deploy it immediately after a political provocation, and count on the process itself to inflict pain even when the underlying case collapses.

Comey faces costly litigation over a beach photo. Disney faces a possible years-long regulatory proceeding because of a late-night monologue. Neither requires the regime to prevail in court to send a message; the investigation itself is the punishment. The chilling effect on every journalist, comedian, and executive watching is the point.

The administration has been running this playbook for months. It forced cancellation of regime critic Stephen Colbert’s show by leveraging its regulatory say over the Paramount/Skydance merger. The DOJ is prosecuting journalists Don Lemon and Georgia Fort under the FACE Act, a statute intended to protect abortion clinics. Their “crime”? Covering a church protest.

Trump sought $15 billion from the New York Times and $10 billion from the Wall Street Journal over unfavorable coverage (and that pesky birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein). He keeps losing in court, but that hasn’t prevented the next suit. A federal judge struck down Trump’s executive order defunding NPR and PBS, calling it “unconstitutional viewpoint discrimination.” While courts keep saying no dice, the administration keeps finding new ways to apply pressure.

The main difference now is Todd Blanche, who seems as intent on doing Trump’s bidding at the DOJ as Brendan Carr has been at the FCC.

Blanche is a man on a mission. On April 2, Trump fired Pam Bondi as attorney general. The reported reason was his frustration that, under her leadership, the Justice Department had failed to deliver successful prosecutions of his political enemies. The indictments of Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James were both thrown out in November after U.S. District Judge Cameron Currie ruled that the prosecutor who brought them, Lindsey Halligan, had been unlawfully appointed. The DOJ tried and failed to reindict James in Norfolk—and then tried again in Alexandria. The grand jury refused again.

In February, another grand jury rejected criminal charges against six Democratic lawmakers who had posted a video urging service members to defy illegal orders. Bondi’s Weaponization Working Group, tasked with building cases against Trump’s adversaries, had not produced a single report by the time she left office.

Blanche has now stepped in as acting AG. A former federal prosecutor, he later became Trump’s personal criminal defense attorney and sat beside Trump at his hush-money trial in New York. At his first press conference, when asked whether he wanted the job permanently, Blanche said: “I love working for President Trump. It’s the greatest honor of a lifetime.” Then he added, “If he chooses to nominate somebody else and asks me to go do something else, I will say, ‘Thank you very much. I love you, sir.’”

I’m sorry, but blech.

CNN reported that Trump told Blanche to treat the acting period as an audition. The job is “his to lose.”

And so Blanche has moved fast. Within his first weeks, he intensified the investigation into former CIA Director John Brennan, hiring Trump ally Joe diGenova to lead it. He opened investigations into former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. He filed charges against the Southern Poverty Law Center. He oversaw an effort to vacate the convictions of Proud Boys and Oath Keepers involved in the January 6 attack. And on Tuesday, he indicted James Comey again, this time over a seashell photo.

The timing—three days after the WHCD shooting, with Kimmel simultaneously under FCC fire—is not accidental. The administration is pressing on every front at once.

Whether Blanche will succeed where Bondi failed is another question. As Bondi’s former chief of staff, Chad Mizelle, put it: “Part of the reason the weaponization work has been difficult is that you need people who are MAGA and who are really competent. Many career prosecutors are not interested in this kind of work. It’s a very small group of people.”

Pam Bondi failed to prosecute Trump’s foes successfully and lost her job as a result. Todd Blanche may soon also discover the high cost of failure.