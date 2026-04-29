The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Linda Weide's avatar
Linda Weide
12m

In addition to punishing these two Americans, Trump is furious at Merz in Germany, and probably Germany will be cut off from buying US LNG. We shall see. He is so mad at the world that he is continuing the war that is destroying the global economy. That is big mad and punishing not only his critics, but those who were supposedly in his corner.

So, Kimmel and Comey will probably not starve to death like many of the people that Trump is going after who he doesn't even know exists.

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Chris Ortolano's avatar
Chris Ortolano
9m

With the maga cult member online saying Comey is definitely going to jail I tell them to look up the legal term "Mens Rea" and read what it means. They never seem to get it right.

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