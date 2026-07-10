Image from the family’s GoFundMe page

Lorenzo Salgado Araujo woke at 5 a.m., just as he had most mornings for the last 35 years. He kissed his wife Maria goodbye, loaded his tools into his work van and drove out to collect the last members of his construction crew before sunrise. Most evenings, he came home to a meal Maria had prepared for him, sat on the porch with his dog and listened to music before doing it all again the next morning.

Salgado Araujo was 52, was applying for a work permit after decades of being undocumented, and had no criminal record. By his family’s account, after filing a year and a half of paperwork, he was near to his goal. “My father, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a hardworking Mexican man… has been in this country for nearly 35 years, working in construction to provide for myself, my two brothers, and my mother,” his son Ronaldo wrote in a statement.

That day, Salgado Araujo didn’t return to his family, his porch or his dog. An ICE agent shot and killed him, adding his name to the growing list of people whose lives have been violently ended by ICE, an agency operating with little transparency and even less accountability. Salgado Araujo’s dream of living and working legally in American was snuffed out. His family, friends, colleagues and community were left grieving, enraged and rightfully demanding answers.

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The morning of July 7

Surveillance video places Salgado Araujo’s white van on Canal Street at 6:46 a.m., according to a timeline FOX 26 Houston reconstructed from surveillance footage, bystander cellphone video, family interviews and ICE’s own statements.

A second surveillance clip obtained by CNN shows him driving on Canal Street as a black SUV trails him on his left. Seconds later, another black SUV cuts through a nearby shopping center parking lot, moving toward his van and the first SUV. CNN also reported that video obtained by the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) shows Salgado Araujo’s van turning onto Canal Street with a black SUV following. Neither clip shows markings identifying the vehicles as law enforcement.

According to a CNN source familiar with the investigation, ICE vehicles attempted to box in the van, which struck at least one of the ICE vehicles as the stop unfolded. No publicly available footage captures the moments immediately before the shooting. An ICE agent fired at least one shot, striking Salgado Araujo in the abdomen.

Juliet Martinez, A Houston resident, recorded the aftermath. Her video, shared with CNN, shows a wounded man lying face down near a barbershop, with a federal agent kneeling over him while speaking by phone. “He was screaming for help and screaming that he was in pain,” Martinez said. “He yelled, ‘Help me! They shot me!’” Three other men are seen in handcuffs nearby—among them, his family later confirmed, Salgado Araujo’s brother.

Houston Fire Department paramedics arrived within roughly ten minutes, according to video obtained by KPRC 2. Salgado Araujo was taken to Ben Taub Hospital with CPR in progress. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

ICE never contacted his family directly. Ronaldo Salgado learned that his father had been shot from a video circulating on Facebook, recognizing him not by his face but by his voice, crying out from the pavement. He and his brothers later learned of their father’s death the same way: through social media reports, not from any official notification. “They haven’t sent anyone to speak to myself or my family, no contact at all,” Ronaldo said. “We still don’t have any answers. There has been no communication between us and our DHS.”

ICE’s questionable account

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, ICE described the shooting as the outcome of a “targeted enforcement operation.” The agency said officers tried to conduct a traffic stop in the 6800 block of Canal Street at approximately 6:50 a.m. Salgado Araujo, ICE claimed, attempted to flee.

“From information we’re receiving, he rammed an ICE law enforcement vehicle, refused to follow multiple verbal commands and weaponized his vehicle in an attempt to run over an ICE law enforcement officer resulting in our officer firing his weapon in self-defense,” ICE said.

But newly obtained footage, analyzed for KPRC 2 by a former Houston police homicide detective, shows Salgado Araujo was struck on the right side of his abdomen. This calls ICE’s account into question, since it is hard to see how an agent who feared being run over would have fired from that angle. Separately, the New York Times reported that ICE’s operation that morning was actually aimed at two individuals from Guatemala who had no connection to Salgado Araujo or his van.

DHS has since acknowledged that Salgado Araujo was not the target of the operation. According to a Homeland Security official, agents had been surveilling a property where they had previously observed two white vans, tied to the two people believed to be in the country without legal status. Salgado Araujo drove a van that resembled the one they were looking for. The agents moved to box him in before confirming that he was the person they were after. Only after the stop was underway did they determine, from the vehicle’s registration, that he lacked legal immigration status.

Neither ICE nor DHS has said whether agents identified themselves as law enforcement before or during the stop.

What’s missing and what contradicts it

There are strong reasons to doubt ICE’s account, as numerous other cases have shown when video or witness evidence directly contradicted the agency’s initial version of events.

More than two days after the shooting, federal officials still have not released any video, photographs or physical evidence supporting their account. No body camera footage exists; DHS claimed in a Thursday statement that the officers involved “had not been issued body-worn cameras due to back-to-back Democrat shutdowns,” and that cameras had been deployed to more than half of ICE’s field offices, with the rest—including Houston’s—expected to receive them within 60 days.

No dash camera video, dispatch logs or photographs of the alleged vehicle damage have been made public either, and that’s a central problem. LULAC says still images taken from witness videos appear to show little or no visible damage to Salgado Araujo’s van. That doesn’t square well with ICE’s account of a van used to ram an agent’s vehicle and then allegedly weaponized against an officer. While CNN’s source did describe some contact with an ICE vehicle during the stop, it did not describe the severity of the collision.

“We need the facts,” said Lupe Torres, LULAC’s national vice president for the Southwest, adding that the organization had not yet reviewed all the evidence.

LULAC national president Roman Palomares underscored the underlying distrust. The immigration crackdown, he said, has created conditions in which it is “open season on Latinos” by officers who believe they can “shoot and explain later.”

That skepticism is warranted. In the March 2025 killing of Rubén Ray Martinez, a U.S. citizen, federal officials claimed he had accelerated and intentionally driven over an agent before he was shot. But video obtained later showed his vehicle stationary or moving at very low speed when agents opened fire.

In January, DHS accused Renée Good of trying to run over and murder an agent before he shot her. The department separately claimed that Alex Pretti had been “brandishing” a weapon during a struggle in Minneapolis. Video in both cases told a different story.

Here, agents reportedly removed Salgado Araujo’s identifying belongings before he reached the hospital, leaving staff unable to register him under his own name. The circumstances prompted commentator Bill Kristol to ask whether they pointed to “a coverup or attempt to manage information” from the outset.

Who Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was

While the ICE agents had tried hard to anonymize his killing, his family and community insisted upon uplifting his humanity.

At a Wednesday news conference, flanked by LULAC, Houston-area members of Congress and Harris County officials, his eldest son, Ronaldo, a teacher, introduced his father to the country that had just taken him. “I want to tell you about my dad,” he said. “He was a hardworking family man who never wanted his name to be known by anyone outside of his family. He wanted nothing else in life but to provide for his wife and see his sons become great people.”

Salgado Araujo had met Maria when they were teenagers in Mexico. They came to the United States together, and over the decades that followed, built their own home in Houston with help from the men who worked beside him. He spent his career in construction, building homes across the suburbs while raising three sons, all American citizens, and putting each of them through college. He eventually ran his own business, and was known for his work ethic, his fairness and his willingness to help anyone who needed it, according to a GoFundMe page created on his family’s behalf.

He had also completed a biometric scan and fingerprinting earlier this year as part of his work permit application.

His son believes that same care is part of why his father may not have stopped for the vehicles now identified as belonging to ICE. Salgado Araujo had studied, with his lawyers, what to do if immigration agents ever pulled him over. But the agents who approached him Tuesday were driving unmarked vehicles. If his father sped away, his son believes it was more likely from fear that someone wanted to steal his van and his tools—his livelihood—than an attempt to escape federal agents he didn’t know were there.

Three other men were in the van that morning: his brother, Victor Hugo Salgado Araujo, and two employees, Daniel Tirado Pantoja and José Trinidad Rojas Pliego. ICE detained all three at the scene, and they remain in custody.

The consequences of that were immediate. LULAC CEO Juan Proaño said: “There was nothing to identify him when he arrived at the hospital and as a result the hospital took him in as a John Doe. In doing so, it set off a bunch of triggers, a bunch of extra hurdles that the family has had to effectively navigate through.” Officials required a biometric and DNA verification before confirming his identity, and he was not officially declared dead until roughly 24 hours after the shooting. His widow, Maria, was told she must be the one to claim his body. But because she lacks legal status, the family has had to bring in lawyers simply to retrieve him.

The community of Houston has been stirred to action. Hundreds gathered in Magnolia Park on Wednesday evening, marching along Canal Street chanting “ICE out of Houston” and building a memorial of candles, flowers, and handwritten notes at the site where he was killed. Local artist Sarah Fisher spent the day painting his portrait, incorporating dry-cleaning ID stickers into the piece to spell “SOS” and “XOX”—a cry for help, she said, and a symbol of love.

A statement from the family, read at a candlelight vigil that night, asked for three things: a full independent investigation, an end to what the family described as ICE’s ambush-style tactics and for the neighborhood to look after Maria, his widow. U.S. Rep. Christian Menefee, who joined the vigil, connected the case to a pattern he said Houston shouldn’t have to relearn from Minneapolis: “This is not the first time this has happened,” he said, “and every single time they come and they tell us their version of events, but we don’t see any evidence.”

President Sheinbaum of Mexico responds

Salgado Araujo’s killing reached the highest levels of the Mexican government. President Claudia Sheinbaum called it another regrettable death of a Mexican national in the United States, and she said Wednesday that Mexico intends to escalate. “Our objective is to go beyond diplomatic notes and the measures we have already raised before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, because we cannot allow the mistreatment of our fellow Mexicans in the United States,” Sheinbaum said.

By Thursday, that pledge had taken concrete shape. Mexico’s foreign secretary, Roberto Velasco, announced the government will formally request that U.S. state prosecutors and the Department of Justice investigate Salgado Araujo’s killing, and it will pursue separate civil action against the private companies that operate ICE detention facilities. Velasco tied the case to a broader tally: 17 Mexican nationals have now died in the United States in immigration-related cases during the current administration, 14 in ICE custody and three in ICE operations, including Salgado Araujo. Sheinbaum, for her part, said his killing “seems targeted.”

Where things stand

The Harris County Medical Examiner has ruled Salgado Araujo’s death a homicide, caused by a penetrating gunshot wound.

DHS’s Office of Inspector General is reviewing the shooting, while the FBI is separately investigating the alleged assault on a federal officer. Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare has launched a parallel review, though Houston city officials say the city lacks jurisdiction to investigate federal agents directly.

Per reporting by The New Republic, the three men detained alongside Salgado Araujo are now facing pressure to sign self-deportation orders, according to Juan Proaño, CEO of LULAC. Proaño said that relatives in contact with the men confirmed the pressure, and that some of the men may be inclined to sign rather than face longer detention. He called it “an effort by DHS to get rid of the only eyewitnesses to what happened.”

Separately, Cesar Espinosa of the Houston civil rights group FIEL said the men are being told to cooperate with ICE’s version of events, under threat of criminal charges or expedited removal if they refuse.

On Thursday, four Houston-area members of Congress sent a formal letter to DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin and Acting ICE Director David Venturella demanding the release of all video and evidence supporting the agency’s account. So far, none has been made public.

His name is Lorenzo Salgado Araujo

Most people killed by ICE this year have not had cases like Alex Pretti’s or Renée Good’s, which generated national coverage, congressional attention and sustained public outrage. Most were not U.S. citizens. Many were Latino, Black or otherwise nonwhite immigrants whose deaths registered only as local news, if they registered at all.

Salgado Araujo’s case has broken through in a way many others have not. It has drawn national coverage, brought Houston’s congressional delegation to a podium and reached the president of Mexico.

Every name on the list the Mexican government read aloud this week belonged to someone with a Ronaldo and a Maria of their own: people who loved and knew everything about that person, who to them was “el mundo entero,” as Salgado Araujo’s family described him. “The whole world.”