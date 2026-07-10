The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Wis's avatar
Wis
11h

Disgusting. Jay, it must have been through a mix of rage, OUTrage, deep sadness, frustration and a film of tears in your eyes as you wrote this. It was how I was reading it.

Fuck ICE, trump, the lies, the violence, the many unpublicized killings, the arbitrary immunity of these death squad agents, the name-smearing — ALL of it!! We are so beyond TOO MUCH and TOO FAR that this HAS to be a breaking point.

President Sheinbaum is catching on and I pray she gets justice for this man, his family and all the others our government has slaughtered.

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Judy Shaffer's avatar
Judy Shaffer
11h

Murder by ICE - a pattern is emerging.

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