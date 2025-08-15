Photo courtesy of The Washington Post

Earlier this week, I wrote about the 1973 Home Rule Act that governs Washington, D.C. A provision of that law permits the President to take control of the D.C. police, but 1) only if an emergency requires their use, and, importantly for our discussion today, 2) only for “federal purposes.”

What the Act does not permit is a full-scale, top to bottom takeover of the police, including assumption of personnel decisions and policing policy. Yet that is what Attorney General Pam Bondi has attempted to do with an order she issued on Thursday.

Today, let’s review Bondi’s order and how it exceeds her legal authority. As I’ll discuss, her move aligns with Donald Trump’s false claim, essentially repeated by “Border Czar” Tom Homan, that there are no real limits to White House authority once an “emergency” has been declared.

How fascist of them.

We’ll of course also review the city’s response and take a stab at what likely comes next in this escalating feud.

The Bondi Order

There are two pages to the Attorney General’s order on Thursday, but the first is mostly blah blah propaganda about the “scourge of violent crime” in the city. This of course is wholly untrue; D.C. is not among the cities in the U.S. with the highest crime rates. The top honors actually go to three cities in red states, according to the data from the FBI: Memphis, TN; Cleveland, OH and Toledo, OH.

Bondi gets into the substance of her order at the bottom of page 1 and onto page 2:

In effect, she transformed the federal DEA administrator into the D.C. Police Commissioner, with all the powers of a police chief, and gave him powers to issue any orders to the police force. In short, a total takeover.

Bondi also rescinded a number of local orders related to immigration enforcement. Those earlier orders limited what the D.C. police could do with respect to immigration, in line with the city’s general “sanctuary city” status. These included limits on assisting federal officials in the enforcement of any civil immigration laws.

This pits the federal government directly against the local authorities, and things will likely come to a head quickly. As the New York Times reported,

The directive seems intended to turn Washington from a sanctuary city into one that aggressively pursues undocumented immigrants, and was the most overt imposition yet by the Justice Department on the city’s police since the 30-day federal takeover. It also appeared to open a new flashpoint in the relationship between the city’s Democratic leadership and the Republican administration.

The city’s response

D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb responded hours later last night with an opinion issued to the police chief of D.C., Pamela J. Smith. He stated that he had reviewed Bondi’s order and the applicable sections of the Home Rule Act, and in his view Section 740 of that Act limits the president’s use of the Metropolitan Police Department for “special circumstances of an emergency nature” and “for federal purposes.” It does not, he emphasized, permit the President to remove or replace the Police Chief or alter the chain of command, to rescind or suspend orders, or to “otherwise determine how the District pursues purely local law enforcement.”

Schwalb forcefully stated, “It is my opinion that the Bondi Order is unlawful, and that you are not legally obligated to follow it.”

Them’s fighting words, but Schwalb believes he is on solid legal footing.

The mayor also weighs in

Until this new order dropped, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser had struck a cautious, even cooperative tone, apparently preferring not to challenge the White House’s authority so long as it was within bounds.

That all changed last night.

Reiterating Schwalb’s argument, Mayor Bowser noted in a post on social media that the city was obligated to provide services of the MPD “for federal purposes” during a “Presidential declared emergency.” She emphasized that they had done that and “followed the law.”

Backed up by Schwalb’s legal opinion, which she attached to her post, Mayor Bowser declared, “There is no statute that conveys the District’s personnel authority to a federal official.”

The White House position

Trump officials take a broadly different view of their own powers, asserting essentially that there are no limits to the powers the White House can wield inside D.C. once an emergency state is declared.

Homan argued this week, for example, that the deployment of federal officers in D.C. effectively undoes all local ordinances that limit cooperation with his agency’s missions. “D.C. under federal control is not going to be a sanctuary city,” Homan said on the Fox network on Wednesday. “We’re working with the police hand in hand: When we encounter a criminal illegal alien, they’ll be turned over to ICE, and that’s the way it should be.”

To accomplish this, however, the federal government would need to undo the very local laws that keep D.C. a sanctuary city—which explains Bondi’s sweeping and likely illegal order.

Trump spoke more generally and expansively about his own powers over the city. Asked about the 30-day limit imposed by law under the Home Rule Act, Trump responded that he would not need authorization from Congress to extend it.

“If it’s a national emergency, we can do it without Congress,” Trump declared, without basis and without explaining how D.C.’s alleged crime rate is a “national” issue. But then Trump added that “we expect to be before Congress very quickly” because “the Democrats will not do anything to stop crime.”

Where things go from here

The legal opinion by D.C. Attorney General Schwalb will likely form the basis for a prompt motion for a temporary restraining order and declaration that the decree by Bondi was ultra vires, or beyond her authority. If the City successfully obtains this TRO, the government will likely appeal it to the D.C. Circuit.

Indeed, just this morning, as I was finalizing this piece, D.C. filed a lawsuit in federal district court challenging the federal government’s takeover of its police department. The suit claims that both the president’s executive order on Monday federalizing the police department and AG Bondi’s Thursday decree were a “brazen usurpation of the district’s authority” and that they “far exceed” their authority under the Home Rule Act. A motion for a TRO or preliminary injunction is the next logical step.

In a statement on Friday morning, Schwalb said that the administration was “abusing its limited, temporary authority” and “infringing on the district’s right to self-governance and putting the safety of D.C. residents and visitors at risk.”

“This is the gravest threat to Home Rule that the district has ever faced, and we are fighting to stop it,” he said.

This case could become an important test for whether the courts, including the Supreme Court, will permit the White House to assume full or near-full dictatorial powers, or whether the limits imposed by laws such as the Home Rule Act and Posse Comitatus Act apply. That ruling could be months away, given the appeals process.

But long before the question reaches SCOTUS, we could face a more immediate crisis: If Trump is knocked back by a district court, and the powers seized by Bondi are undone by a court order, will the White House defy it?

Contrary to popular narrative, the White House has been obeying federal court orders, if reluctantly, when it comes to domestic policy. These include recent successful habeas corpus petitions for the release of detained persons. And ever since the exposure by Justice Department whistleblowers of a plan to “tell the courts fuck you” when it comes to migrant deportations, the government has been more compliant. Perhaps its lawyers understand that judges, reporters and bar associations are watching. We can only hope that this more deferential posture continues to hold.

If Trump takes his request for an extension to Congress, as he indicated to reporters that he would do shortly, he will face an uphill battle. As I noted earlier this week, the approval to extend the emergency powers beyond 30 days requires approval not just by the GOP-controlled House, where it might squeak by, but also by the Senate, where Democrats almost certainly would filibuster and kill any such attempt.

The brazen, authoritarian moves by the White House, both in D.C. and Los Angeles, are being driven by extremists within the regime who believing in acting first and justifying later. But this has resulted in court setbacks in California, where a federal judge has reined in the behavior of ICE for its racial profiling and another has recently completed a bench trial on whether the federal troops violated the Posse Comitatus Act. On the last day of that trial, the judge slammed the Justice Department for its position and actions, demanding

Why is the federalized National Guard, even though it’s been drawn down, still in place? What is the threat today? What was the threat yesterday? It’s the absence of any limits to a national police force — that’s what I am sitting here trying to figure out.

The legal fight now moves to D.C., where the court challenge to the government’s excessive powers in violation of the Home Rule Act will take center stage. Stopping the Trump White House now will be critical to deterring it from expanding its reach into other Democratic-controlled cities such as New York, Chicago, Baltimore and Oakland, all of which Trump has identified by name—and by no small coincidence are all governed by Black mayors.