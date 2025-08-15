The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cinda Williams Chima's avatar
Cinda Williams Chima
10h

It seems to me these moves are less focused on "crime control" and more directed to implementing the administration's extreme anti-immigrant agenda. Trump was elected on promises of lowering prices, stopping wars, improving the economy and, yes, deporting violent criminals. Instead, he has imported a triple murderer, sent a child trafficker to camp in Texas, damaged a thriving economy, eliminated thousands of jobs, decimated our national parks and VA system, and gone to war against our cities.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 replies
Leu2500's avatar
Leu2500
9h

If Trump calls the House back for this, then the House can also address the Epstein files.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
79 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jay Kuo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture