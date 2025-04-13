A quick personal update, and some thoughts on being homeward bound.

After two weeks with Ronan in the NICU and then another week making certain he’s healthy and strong, we’re finally headed back to New York City tomorrow. Big sister Riley is already quite smitten with him:

And she is fascinated by how much more hair he has than she does, even at just three weeks old!

The relief I feel at being able to reunite my kids with our fur family, to return to the apartment I’ve called home for so long, and to sleep in my own bed after nearly four weeks, is one most of us have experienced at some point.

It’s also a gentle reminder that there are many who do not get to feel this way today. Many perhaps never will, because they have been displaced by war or gang violence or climate disaster, or because their homes were destroyed, or because our own government refuses to obey the direct order of the Supreme Court to facilitate their return.

Whenever I feel a strong emotion, whether joy or sadness, I recall the teachings of the old meditative masters. They viewed emotions as windows into empathy and compassion for others. Through them, we can recognize a shared human condition. We’re connected to all others in our happiness and our sorrow, in our triumphs and our struggles.

For me, it’s not enough to be grateful for the blessings of a beautiful family and wonderful home to return to. This walks hand-in-hand with a deeper awareness of the plight of those who cannot come home. They have holes in their hearts that can’t be filled, except through justice and restoration brought about by the action of others.

This administration wants us to look away from its horrors, to bury our heads and capitulate in advance, and to fall silent in the face of injustice and cruelty. That’s not the kind of person I am nor want my children to become. And from the 36,000 gathered yesterday in Los Angeles to see Bernie Sanders and AOC, and from the millions who turned out on April 5 and will again next weekend on April 19, I am not alone. None of us is alone.

I get to go home at long last after a challenging personal ordeal, but many still cannot. Russia must leave Ukraine and return its stolen children. The war in Gaza must end and there must be a permanent solution for peace. The “disappearing” of human beings, whether they were wrongly or even correctly accused, into a gulag in El Salvador must stop now.

Seen together, these horrors are all cut from the same blood-soaked authoritarian cloth. Until Abrego García can come home, none of us truly can, because this is not the home we know. Bringing him home ultimately means restoring our country to one governed by laws and not by one man.

When I head back home tomorrow, I know and appreciate the work ahead. We all do here, because we realize that we are adrift as a country. To get back home, we need to reclaim it from those corrupting it into something unrecognizable.

To get there will take perseverance and determination. But powering that fight for reclamation is a profound feeling we all know well: that unshakable desire to finally come home.

Have a wonderful Sunday, and we’ll chat again tomorrow.

Jay