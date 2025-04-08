I’m writing for The Big Picture substack today on a decidedly big picture question: Is there any way to stop Trump from continuing to destroy the global economic order through his disastrous and idiotic tariffs?

In my piece out later today, I will discuss two paths forward. Both admittedly, and somewhat ironically, rely on conservative political and legal principles. (Liberal Democrats, sadly, aren’t likely to make much headway on their own.)

And while Trump talks a big talk, the power of the White House to raise tariff actually hangs on some fairly small hooks. That may wind up mattering when it comes to bills making their way through Congress to clawback tariff powers from him, backed by the likes of Sens. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA), and federal court challenges that could wind up using the conservatives’ own favorite legal doctrines against Trump.

What a time to be alive.

