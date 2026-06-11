I’m writing for The Big Picture today about something that’s been weighing on many. How do we support candidates with troublesome histories like Graham Platner and not lose sight of our own principles and moral bearings in the process? A lot of the tension has to do with how we’ve come at the question. “Believe him or don’t believe him” isn’t cutting it. Neither is choosing the “utilitarian” path of least harm or most good for the most people—at least without acknowledging the discomfort and tension many are understandably experiencing.

In today’s piece, I offer a perspective and a tool that I’ve found helpful when asked to navigate difficult moral waters and problematic candidates. It comes out of years of legal training and practice. I hope you find it useful as we encounter problematic—indeed, often deeply problematic—candidates and the tough choices we must make around them. Look for it in your inboxes later today if you’re a Big Picture subscriber.

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I’ll be back tomorrow with my regular installment of The Status Kuo.

Jay