The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Colby Boss's avatar
Colby Boss
11h

The more I listen to him speak, the more I find that we need somebody like him, ugly warts and all!

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t4Ms's avatar
t4Ms
11h

Really need this. Thanks :)

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