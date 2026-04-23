The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Pam Birkenfeld's avatar
Pam Birkenfeld
5m

As a lawyer, I agree, I am disgusted with what many lawyers are doing that is so unconstitutional. We can only hope that the lower courts keep doing the good work that they are so far up to.

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barbara Grinelll's avatar
barbara Grinelll
16m

Trump and his allies are corrupted.

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