I’m writing for The Big Picture today with some broad thoughts on a recently breaking story. For 10 years, the Supreme Court has been using the “emergency docket” to weigh in early on important cases, issuing orders that aren’t backed up by any discussions or reasoning. Critics began to call it the “shadow docket” because of this corruption of the emergency docket’s original purpose—namely, to handle true emergencies. Now SCOTUS, under this radical majority, has used the shadow docket to green light many of Trump’s worst policies without any public accountability whatsoever.

It didn’t used to be this way. Everything changed back in 2016 when the Court first got the Clean Power Plan case challenging the Obama administration’s signature climate change initiative. Thanks to reporting by the New York Times, we now know what happened in those five fateful days, and how everything changed after Chief Justice John Roberts opened the gates to a new fresh hell.

This is an important piece that I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about. I finally decided to put my thoughts down following the NYT’s blockbuster reveal of documents, ones we thought we’d never see! I’ve tried to keep most of the legalese out so that anyone can understand the monster Roberts created, one that is still smashing its way through our legal system today.

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I’ll be off tomorrow leading parts of the Human Rights Campaign Equality in Action conference and emceeing our big fundraiser for JoAnna Mendoza, but will give a brief update on how much we’ve raised so far!

Jay