I’m writing for The Big Picture substack today, and it’s something of a guide to surviving the flood that the White House has unleashed.
Here's the intro as a teaser. It will come out later this afternoon
* * *
A friend recently admitted to me that she doesn’t read the news anymore.
“There’s too much going on. It’s overwhelming,” she said. “I read you, and Heather Cox Richardson, and that’s about all I can handle.”
While I was happy to be in the same category as HCR, it struck me that this was really no way to get through the next four years. All of us are going to have to find ways to absorb and process the news without feeling buried by it.
“All these crazy things he’s doing,” she said, referring to the current White House occupant, “it all feels wrong. Illegal maybe?”
”Wrong, yes. Illegal…we’ll see,” I said.
This was when it further struck me that readers here might appreciate how I, as a lawyer, absorb and process the “crazy things he’s doing.” To my mind, his trolling, threats and official actions fall into three basic categories. Once you understand what they are, it’s easier to contain the flood.
It so happens, these three categories are also of increasing concern, from bad to worse to worst. I call them the “CEO,” the “Usurper” and the “Red Caesar.” So let’s start with the “bad” and work our way up.
Thanks Jay. Always appreciate you.
I want to focus on something Timothy Snyder and Robert Hubbell shared recently about finding Democratic leadership. This concept is called a Shadow Cabinet.
I wonder if we can put pressure on thr creation of a sort of Shadow Cabinet/Opposition Voice. Rep. Maxwell Frost, a Florida Democrat, is becoming a leader to watch in the Democratic Party. The youngest member of the house, he is pushing for democrats to lead not just a minority party, but an opposition party, and to put up an actual fight. Rep. Jasmine Crockett from Texas also shared ideas of having a group of progressive Dems serve as voices of reason and rally citizens. What do you all think? Would love to create a sort of working group with you all!
We’re experiencing a right-wing coup against the federal government, the extent, speed, and ferocity of which few anticipated. The coup is enabled by Donald Trump, most of the Republican Party, and their extremist allies in so-called conservative think tanks.
Remaining rational and combative are certain Democratic representatives and senators, more than a handful of federal and state courts, certain Democratic attorneys general, some Dem governors, thoroughly woke grassroots activists, a handful of principled Republicans, and thank goodness, numerous savvy reporters, commentators, and political cartoonists.
Injured so far have been thousands of ordinary federal civil servants who’ve been fired without cause; many are going to court. Soon to be hurting and with little to no recourse are millions here and abroad who depend on the U.S. government for sustenance and protection.
Adjectives to describe this increasingly desperate situation are unprecedented, unwarranted, undemocratic, illegal, unconstitutional, reprehensible, and dangerous.
Very, very dangerous.