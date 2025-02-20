I’m writing for The Big Picture substack today, and it’s something of a guide to surviving the flood that the White House has unleashed.

Here’s the intro as a teaser. It will come out later this afternoon—I’ll drop a sign-up box below if you’re not already a subscriber. Remember, it’s free, but we are always grateful for any voluntary paid support!

* * *

A friend recently admitted to me that she doesn’t read the news anymore.

“There’s too much going on. It’s overwhelming,” she said. “I read you, and Heather Cox Richardson, and that’s about all I can handle.”

While I was happy to be in the same category as HCR, it struck me that this was really no way to get through the next four years. All of us are going to have to find ways to absorb and process the news without feeling buried by it.

“All these crazy things he’s doing,” she said, referring to the current White House occupant, “it all feels wrong. Illegal maybe?”

”Wrong, yes. Illegal…we’ll see,” I said.

This was when it further struck me that readers here might appreciate how I, as a lawyer, absorb and process the “crazy things he’s doing.” To my mind, his trolling, threats and official actions fall into three basic categories. Once you understand what they are, it’s easier to contain the flood.

It so happens, these three categories are also of increasing concern, from bad to worse to worst. I call them the “CEO,” the “Usurper” and the “Red Caesar.” So let’s start with the “bad” and work our way up.

My piece comes out later this afternoon! Now back to writing it…

