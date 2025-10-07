I’m writing today for The Big Picture on something that has been on many of our minds lately: fear.

There’s fear on the right from the usual sources: brown migrants, trans people, communists, antifa (I somehow still don’t receive their newsletter.…) But now there’s also deep fear on the left: fascism, disappearances, censorship, war.

Politicians on both sides are messaging fear, which is adding to our collective sense of dread. But as I’ll discuss in my piece, the nature of that fear and what is represents differs vastly across the political divide. We need to learn how to counter right-wing fear mongering while not becoming paralyzed by our own worries.

This is a “thought piece” I’ve been saving up for a while until the time felt right to put it into words. With so many terrible and frightening things happening, we’ve sadly reached that point. But do not be afeared of me talking of fear! I hope in reading my piece you actually come away with greater hope and a sense of a clearer path through.

See many of you later today, and I’ll be back here tomorrow with my regular installment of The Status Kuo.

Jay