The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Dannys's avatar
Dannys
11h

We are watching the USA disintegrate in real time…..not just the federal government but many states also.

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Jan Tappan's avatar
Jan Tappan
11h

I was wondering if at some point we get a president with honesty and integrity, will the Supreme Court allow that person the same liberties as they allow the current one? I'm assuming that any president with those traits would try to pull our country back to at least where we were before, say, Reagan started tearing things down. It would be totally hypocritical for the court to stop a progressive president, but I guess that might not bother them much.

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