I’m writing for The Big Picture substack today, which is a great complement to my daily writings here. Trump’s financial disclosures dropped on Tuesday, and hoo boy. They reveal the extent and amount of his corruption, which earned him well north of two billion dollars in 2025.

The corruption is so extensive, and so non-stop, that it honestly can feel overwhelming. Crypto. Qatari jets. Stock trades. Tungsten mines. Paid pardons. How are we supposed to even understand what’s really happening, let alone untangle and undo it all even if Democrats regain the gavel after the midterms?

This is a great opportunity to climb up out of the flooded zone and get a sense of the entire cursed landscape. And from that vantage, a pattern emerges. It turns out, you can put nearly all of Trump’s corruption into three basic buckets. And from there, it really is possible to form a plan on how to take it on. That means we can stop feeling helpless and start finding solutions. I explain those three buckets and give us a roadmap to accountability in my piece today.

If you’re already a subscriber, look for my article in your inbox this afternoon. If you’re not yet subscribed, you can do so at the link below. It’s free of charge, so that those on disability or fixed income can fully access our reporting and analyses. If you’re financially able to support our work with a paid subscription, it will help keep us going strong in this difficult time for independent media.

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I’ll be back with my regular installment of The Status Kuo tomorrow.

Jay