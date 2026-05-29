The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Wis's avatar
Wis
9h

My shock is that anyone EVER believed his shell game. None of the three shells you list moved or fooled me one bit towards believing him. Indeed, the first time I ever even noticed he was on the planet, I was a kid in Philadelphia. I remember he was in the middle of some bankruptcy or scandalous real estate rip-off, and he was being interviewed; he was so pompous, arrogant, smarmy and disingenuous, I disliked him immediately. I knew nothing about him but in my gut, I didn’t trust him. I couldn’t believe he was considered so successful by grown-ups.

That feeling has blossomed into full-blown hate this past decade or so, much in the last year. Full-blown hatred is new to me - I’ve never felt it so thoroughly and personally til now.

To be honest, I don’t like the feeling at all, so I avoid listening or looking at trump very long at a time. (Otherwise, I’d be totally broke by now from replacing all the TVs, computers and radios I’d smashed.)

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Charles Bastille's avatar
Charles Bastille
10h

One of the things that concerns me is that if the Republicans commit voter fraud in some key districts, the second shell, “The numbers are fake, the system is rigged" becomes part of the strategy in that it makes it more difficult for Dems to cry foul. I'd call this strategy brilliant, but I don't think it was its original intent, and nothing he does deserves to wear the air of "brilliance."

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