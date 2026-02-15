Last night I was asked to speak on behalf of the Human Rights Campaign at the Stonewall National Monument, the site where the modern day LGBTQ+ civil rights movement first began in 1969.

Stonewall is known the world over because it was here that the people of my community, led by trans and drag queen protesters, finally said “no more” to continued police harassment and brutality. Stonewall was a riot that lasted for days, and it marked a turning point from which we have never looked back.

But our fight is far from over. This week, the federal government ordered the Pride flag to be taken down from the Stonewall National Monument, citing technical reasons for not allowing it to fly. But we all know what this really was: a targeted attack on our community, just as they did earlier by erasing all mention of trans people from the monument’s own website.

Local and state leaders in New York, along with activists, swung into action. On Thursday, they re-raised the Pride flag in a bold act of defiance.

Then yesterday, the White House doubled down, saying it would move to remove it once more. Congressional lawmakers, including Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Dan Goldman from New York, then stepped up with a bold and welcome response: legislation authorizing and approving the Pride flag as a nationally recognized one. This would allow it to fly in the spot where it most belongs—at Stonewall—no matter the politics or hate coming out of D.C.

I’ve had differences with Sen. Schumer on other matters, but when it comes to our LGBTQ+ community, of which his own daughter is a member, he has been rock solid: pushing through the Respect for Marriage Act, championing the Equality Act, and now introducing this Pride flag recognition along with Rep. Goldman as his House counterpart.

Here is a bit from my remarks, recorded by Mitch Johnson of the HRC, which I hope you can hear over the traffic! (I had to read it off my phone, since I’d written it just an hour before….)

If you’re having trouble hearing my speech, here is the full text of it:

Hello Stonewall ! I’m Jay Kuo, Chair-elect of the Human Rights Campaign, here on behalf of our 3.6 million members.

Thank you to Senator Schumer and Rep. Goldman for leading when it matters most. Their legislation to nationally recognize and authorize the Pride flag declares that our history is American history. That we belong not on history’s margins, but at the very heart of our democracy.

Permanent federal recognition of the Pride Flag will prevent future targeting. No community should have to relitigate its right to be seen, especially at such a historic site.

Marsha P. Johnson, Sylvia Rivera and so many others refused to be erased. And 60 years later, to Donald Trump I say this: we’re still here, we’re still queer, and we’re still not going anywhere. So fly your Pride flags higher than ever!

I’m a new dad of two beautiful kids, and I want them to know that I was here. That I stood on behalf of HRC and our community to demand a country that sees, celebrates and protects ALL of us.

So keep showing up, and get involved in this upcoming election, because our lives depend on it. Remember: You can’t erase a movement built on courage. You can’t erase a people who refuse to disappear.

Thank you.