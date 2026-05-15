The head of the U.S. Border Patrol resigned on Thursday. If you’re confused because you think that already happened a while ago, you can be forgiven. The recent cascade of firings and resignations at the Department of Homeland Security would make anyone’s head spin.

Former Border Patrol chief Michael Banks, who had led the agency since Trump’s second inauguration, announced his departure effective immediately, citing 37 years of service and a desire to return to his family and ranch in Texas.

The official story is retirement. The actual story is far Trumpier. It involves allegations, reported six weeks ago by the Washington Examiner and never credibly denied, that Banks had bragged to colleagues for years about paying for sex with prostitutes on foreign trips. Reportedly, two internal investigations into his conduct were quietly shelved.

Banks is the third senior DHS official to leave in two months. His character and abuse of his position, along with the conduct of other recently departed officials, raise a serious question: If ICE and CBP are broken beyond repair, why are we still trying to fix them?

A chief and his character

Banks was no ordinary political appointee. He had more than three decades in public service, including a stint as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s border czar, overseeing Operation Lone Star. Trump appointed Banks as Border Patrol’s top official at the start of his second term, and Banks took pride in the role, claiming credit even this past week for delivering “the most secure border this country has ever seen.”

His colleagues tell a different story. Six current and former Border Patrol employees told the Washington Examiner in April that Banks had bragged openly for years about taking regular trips to Colombia and Thailand to pay for sex with prostitutes—and had personally invited at least one colleague to join him. “I don’t know how he became the chief of the Border Patrol with his character,” one former agent told the Examiner. CBP investigated the allegations twice. The second investigation was opened last year, while Kristi Noem was still running the department and, like many investigations of Trump officials, was quietly closed before it reached a conclusion.

Again per the Washington Examiner, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin met privately with the National Border Patrol Council president on Wednesday, the day before Banks’s resignation, reportedly in anticipation of a second damaging story about Banks set to drop Thursday. By the next morning, Banks had announced his retirement, effective immediately. “It’s just time,” he told Fox News.

When asked to comment about the allegations, CBP responded with a non-answer. “These allegations date back more than a decade and were reviewed years ago,” the agency told the Washington Examiner. “The matter was closed.”

The body count at the top

To set the stage, let’s review who else got shown the door recently at DHS.

There was the canning at the top, of course. Trump fired Kristi Noem as DHS Secretary in March. She was under fire for publicly defending the shootings of Renée Good and Alex Pretti before the facts were in. She was in constant friction with career officials in her department. But of greatest concern to Trump was that she had spent hundreds of millions on splashy immigration ads featuring herself, and in hearings said under oath that Trump had greenlit the spending. Noem and her “special government employee” companion Corey Lewandowski, who reportedly shared a bed on board a jet she used for personal travel, had forced out at least 15 senior CBP employees. Among them were the agency’s chief operating officer, its top border wall official, and the HR chief overseeing the hiring of 8,500 new agents.

There was also the cosplaying übergroupenführer, Greg Bovino, Noem’s handpicked “commander at large” and the public face of the urban immigration crackdowns. After the killings in Minneapolis, to which Bovino responded by publicly amplifying false claims about the shootings that video evidence directly contradicted, he was stripped of his national command role and sent back to his sector in El Centro, California.

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons resigned last month after Politico reported he had been hospitalized twice for stress-related issues. Sources described White House policy director Stephen Miller screaming at Lyons on morning calls until he was visibly unable to make basic decisions. Reportedly, a bodyguard once had to borrow a defibrillator from a nearby government office in case Lyons needed it on the road. The White House called the story “inaccurate trash.” But Lyons still resigned three weeks later. His replacement is a former private prison executive.

Border czar Tom Homan somehow remains in his post, despite being recorded on film by undercover FBI agents accepting $50,000 in cash. This incident was reportedly documented in internal Justice Department records as an exchange for promises to steer federal contracts in a second Trump administration. The investigation, once again, was closed by Trump’s DOJ. When Attorney General Pam Bondi was asked directly by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) whether Homan kept the money, she refused to answer.

Built broken

The nonstop scandals and resignations are shocking, but to those who have studied ICE and CBP as agencies for decades, they are unsurprising.

The agencies were both created in the chaotic reorganization that followed September 11, when Congress dissolved the old Immigration and Naturalization Service and Customs Service and rebuilt them as part of the new Department of Homeland Security. The pressure to staff up fast was enormous, and the consequences were predictable.

Journalist and historian Garrett Graff, who testified before Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Accountability Commission in January, has spent more than two decades reporting on ICE and CBP and describes what followed as “the largest law enforcement scandal in American history.”

Graff testifying before Illinois’s Accountability Commission in January 2026.

Between 2005 and 2024, according to CBP’s own disciplinary records, at least 4,913 CBP officers and Border Patrol agents were arrested. That number by itself is the size of the fourth-largest police department in the country, roughly equal to the entire Philadelphia police force. The agency saw one of its own agents arrested on average every 24 to 36 hours, year after year, for two decades.

The hiring surge also created a structural blind spot that persists to this day. Because CBP agents are classified as street-level law enforcement rather than special agent investigators, the agency was built without the legal authority to investigate its own misconduct. That made it the nation’s largest law enforcement agency with no internal affairs division. This glaring problem wasn’t addressed until the final months of the Obama administration, more than a decade after DHS was created.

The culture that took root in that vacuum was, in Graff’s words, a “fascist-secret-police-in-waiting—troubled agencies simply waiting for an ambitious would-be authoritarian.”

Trump did not create that culture. He found it, handed it a mandate and then flooded it with money. The “One Big Beautiful Bill” pumped $75 billion into ICE and $65 billion into CBP on top of their existing budgets. ICE’s new allocation alone exceeds the entire military budget of France. As part of a hiring surge to add 10,000 new ICE officers, the agency cut its training academy from five months to 42 days. A whistleblower who resigned from the ICE academy testified to Congress that by the final days of training, cadets still could not demonstrate basic command of the tactics or the law.

Last week, the administration quietly announced it was ending the fast-track program and reverting to a standard 72-day curriculum, while dispatching veteran officers to give the undertrained agents already in the field the extra 30 days of instruction they never received. That means thousands of half-trained deportation officers are on the streets right now, ostensibly learning on the job.

But the training problem goes beyond hours and days. A whistleblower complaint obtained by the Associated Press revealed that in May 2025, acting ICE Director Todd Lyons issued an internal memo that was addressed to all ICE personnel but kept secret even within the agency. It told instructing officers that they could forcibly enter homes using only an administrative warrant, without a judge’s approval. The memo acknowledged this was a departure from how DHS had historically operated. New ICE recruits were being taught to follow the memo’s guidance rather than the agency’s own written training materials, which explicitly state the opposite.

The distinction matters enormously. As I wrote about in January, an administrative warrant is neither issued by a judge nor reviewed by an independent party. Any supervising ICE officer can sign one. ICE’s own 2021 basic training materials stated flatly that an administrative warrant “does NOT alone authorize a 4th Amendment search of any kind.” The new memo simply declared that the agency’s general counsel had decided otherwise, with no legal explanation provided. Senior ICE officials had refused to distribute physical copies even within the agency, providing only oral instructions to agents rather than updating written training materials.

Why reform won’t work

Congress has spent months arguing over accountability for ICE and CBP as a condition of funding them. Democrats demanded judicial warrant requirements, mandatory body cameras, a ban on masks, use-of-force standards and protections around sensitive locations. In response, the White House offered language that largely restated existing policy.

The parties were at an impasse, but it reflects something real. ICE and CBP were built without adequate vetting, without internal affairs capacity, without meaningful oversight and without professional training standards. For two decades, those deficiencies were either papered over or ignored. When Trump and the Republicans handed these agencies billions of dollars, a mandate for cruelty, and apparent immunity from consequences, the result was predictable.

Calling for reform at this point requires believing that the same institutions that buried two investigations into their own chief, hospitalized their director under pressure to break the law faster, secretly rewrote the Fourth Amendment in a memo they were afraid to put in writing, and killed two American citizens in the streets of Minneapolis can be rebuilt from within. That belief is no longer reasonable.

Time to start over

“Abolish ICE” has been treated as a slogan since the first time it appeared on a protest sign. It deserves to be taken seriously as policy.

What abolition actually means in practice is not open borders or the end of immigration enforcement. Several serious proposals are already on the table.

Representative Shri Thanedar (D-MI) has proposed the Abolish ICE Act, which would cancel its funding, wind down the agency within 90 days, and redistribute its functions to other parts of the government.

The ICE Security Reform Act, which attracted more than 70 co-sponsors in the House, would separate ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations division, which handles legitimate criminal work like drug trafficking, human smuggling and organized crime, from its Enforcement and Removal Operations arm, which is currently engaged in a program of mass deportation.

The American Immigration Council released a framework just this week proposing to replace indiscriminate enforcement entirely with a civil administrative agency focused on compliance, proportionate consequences, and a pathway to legal status for long-term residents with no criminal history.

These proposals differ in scope and ambition, and reasonable people can argue about which replacement would work best. The point is that the conversation has moved well past the question of whether reform is possible and toward the harder question of what comes next.

What seems clear is that maintaining the agencies as currently staffed and structured is not the answer. An institution that selects for misconduct, rewards impunity, and treats the Constitution as an obstacle to be routed around through secret memos is not an institution that can be fixed by merely changing the people at the top.

The rot is deep in the roots of both ICE and CBP, and has been from the start. It’s time to yank them out completely.