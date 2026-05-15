The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Caroline Tompkins's avatar
Caroline Tompkins
12h

I recently visited Berlin for the first time and our tour guides made it chillingly clear that ICE was modeled on the SS: No warrants, no due process, arrests and detention on whims, fancy uniforms, nice pistols, YOUNG men recruited because they were more needy and malleable. Detention was in unofficial warehouse-type settings, neither police nor military. Think extra-judicial to the max.

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Deborah Fredson's avatar
Deborah Fredson
12h

Abolish ICE for Good!

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