I’m writing for The Big Picture today, reflecting more deeply on what a world with a supercharged ICE in the hands of this regime will look like. Importantly, I spend some time reflecting on how we as a society can push back on what’s likely coming.

I’ve collected together the thoughts of some experts on police state forces and immigration enforcement, as well as some key metrics on just how juiced ICE will be from the GOP budget bill. With such huge budgets involved, I’m endeavoring to put that into a context and perspective that makes it comprehensible.

So is ICE going to take over everywhere soon? Just how bad will this get?

Whether in martial arts or in chess, when your opponent comes at you too aggressively, there’s an opportunity to use that momentum to your advantage. In today’s piece, out later this afternoon, I explain how that principle may well apply here. Look for it in your inboxes later.

I’ll be back with many of you later this afternoon.

Jay