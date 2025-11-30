It’s been a busy month with amazing meet-ups, conversations and travel, with just enough energy left over to have quality baby time and a big holiday meal with good friends and close family!

First, the ICYMI parts:

My live convo last week with the amazing Michelle Meow of the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco is now on YouTube. We talked about the Supreme Court and its increasingly damaging “shadow” docket, the unprecedented deployment of the U.S. military in our cities, the recent election results and what they portend, and how to stay happy in America even when we’re not happy with America. Here’s the link:

Another ICYMI: Yesterday I had the pleasure of speaking at length with fellow appellate litigator and former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance. If you don’t read her substack Civil Discourse, I highly recommend it! You can sign up for it here.

We spoke about recent reporting on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s illegal order to kill the survivors of U.S. military attacks on civilian vessels; the recent cracks and defections in the MAGA movement; DOJ whistleblowers and incompetents and what it means for Trump’s revenge plans; and the political outlook for the GOP in the wake of Trump’s declining popularity, especially among Latinos and young men. I’m sure there was more, but you can catch our talk here:

And if you haven’t picked up a copy of Joyce Vance’s book, Giving Up Is Unforgivable, it’s an important statement about where we are and what lies ahead for our nation. You can grab a copy here.

Okay, with all the ICYMIs out of the way, a few photos from this long weekend’s feast!

The kids got dressed up for the occasion. Riley’s smile is truly mischievous and infectious!

I don’t think I’m ever cutting Ronan’s hair.

I set a table for eight plus two baby high chairs…

We had six guests and five dogs over for Thanksgiving. This is Cleo, who is known as “Foxy Cleo” for a reason!

Many thanks to my brother John for preparing the Heritage turkey and all the fixings!

I made a mushroom Wellington and veggie Cajun-style cornbread stuffing for us non-meat eaters.

The butternut squash soup with ginger and cashew cream was a big hit with the kids.

I didn’t realize until I became a parent of two how rare it is to have everyone looking at the camera at the same time!

Some dear friends, a respectable food coma, puppy piles and happy sociable babies all made for a great Thanksgiving Chez Kuo!

Now it’s on to Yule Tide preparations. Whew! Can you believe tomorrow is December already?

Have a great Sunday! And thanks again for being a part of this broad, welcoming and strong community.

Jay