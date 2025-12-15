The Status Kuo

Rick Massimo
3h

Collective guilt and punishment is one of the essential components of racism, which our highly paid political observers twist themselves into knots in order to avoid ascribing to Trump.

As for Brown University (to quote the great Jeff Tiedrich), Trump showed way more emotion talking about Arnold Palmer’s dick. He doesn’t know whether the guy is of an ethnic minority so he doesn’t know what to think yet.

As for Rob Reiner, Trump didn’t get him killed but wants people to think he did. There are several names for that kind of behavior; you can pick your favorite, but don’t forget that loss of inhibition is a symptom of the dementia we’re not supposed to think he has.

Chris Ortolano
3h

I made 3 deployments to the middle east during the 90's, and went ashore in many interesting places like Bahrain, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Kuwait City. Many people have asked me if I was ever afraid of Muslims while overseas, and I honestly said no. The people I met in these places were just regular people, they had families and wanted the same thing every parent wants; for their children to grow up without living in fear. It's important to understand that they hate the extremists as much as we do.

