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Gundy Walton's avatar
Gundy Walton
2h

Iowa, my home state. I’m so glad that the happy, kind, steady, pragmatic state I grew up in is finally ready to return to its senses after the Trump dumpster fire years. That experiment has ruined the state economically, in education, women’s rights and the rise in cancer cases. It was so sad to see it wither. Now fresh and renewed hope on the horizon!!

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Timothy Fifer's avatar
Timothy Fifer
2h

My parents were both native Iowans and I still have dear relatives there. I also lived there for approximately 6 years back in the 80’s before moving away. So Iowa is my second home and I care about what’s happening there very much. I’m feeling much better about politics there and the future of Iowa since reading this. Thank you for that. When I ride ragbrai this summer I can’t wait to see democratic campaign signs all across the state.

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