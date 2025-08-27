Screen capture courtesy of MSNBC

Something amazing is happening in Iowa.

Pollster Ann Selzer stunned the world with a outlier prediction that Iowa was going to swing blue in November’s election. She wound up being 16 points off, causing her to call it quits and even earn a badge of honor after Trump baselessly sued her and the Des Moines Register over that call.

Now it seems Selzer may not have been entirely wrong—perhaps just too early.

Yesterday, an Iowa state Senate seat flipped from red to blue, with progressive Democrat Catelin Drey trouncing her Republican opponent by 10 points in a special election in Western Iowa. Notably, Trump had won that district by 11 points. That’s a massive 21 point move.

There are immediate, practical implications of the win, and Democrats will be studying the sort of messaging that is resonating so solidly with voters. Beyond this race, though, there are unmistakable signals Iowa has been sending across its numerous special elections. And these could have profound implications for next year’s midterms.

The GOP stranglehold in Iowa is over

Republicans have controlled all aspects of Iowa state government for years with no practical ability by Democrats to check their power. Notably, in addition to holding the governorship, the GOP controlled both chambers of the legislature with supermajorities.

That ended last night. The pick-up win by Drey broke the GOP senate supermajority for the first time in three years. And that has some very real world implications.

Going forward, Gov. Kim Reynolds will now need at least one Democrat to confirm any of her executive appointments. And if Democrats manage to win back the governor’s mansion next year—something that was considered a longshot only months ago but now seems plausible—the GOP may no longer have the numbers to override any vetoes. That could stop the most regressive legislation from proceeding in the state.

How did Drey pull it off?

A progressive Democrat managed to prevail in a solidly red district in the northwestern part of the state, where Trump had easily won some nine months ago.

She did this not by pulling to the center, as we might expect. Her platform remained unapologetically socially progressive while focusing on basic questions of affordability. As the New York Times wrote,

Ms. Drey is the founder of a left-leaning policy group called Moms for Iowa, which supports abortion rights and gun restrictions. On the campaign trail, she emphasized her background as a mother and called for making child care more affordable.

Her GOP opponent Christopher Prosch, on the other hand, was rather a typical MAGA Republican:

Mr. Prosch, a businessman, called for cutting taxes and removing “woke ideologies” from schools. He described himself as “a strong pro-life conservative” and said he agreed with President Trump’s push to curb illegal immigration.

Voters apparently were more drawn to Drey’s priorities than Prosch’s fearmongering, and they turned out for her in greater numbers. While that isn’t so surprising in a special election, where enthusiasm is often decisive and the party in power sees its position erode, a swing of over 20 points is raising eyebrows. That’s the case not just in Iowa but across the country as candidates take note of the electorate’s mood and Drey’s approach.

Speaking to the Des Moines Register in an interview before the election, Drey kept it simple, citing high living costs and education funding that “keeps pace with or exceeds inflation" as her top issues.

“Overwhelmingly the main frustration point that I am hearing is that we have an affordability crisis, whether that’s housing, child care or health care,” Drey said, echoing themes New York City mayoral primary winner Zohran Mamdani had leaned into. “And folks are really feeling that in their pocketbooks and in their spending decisions.”

Her opponent had run ads showing Drey sporting pink hair and telling voters that she is a supporter of “open borders” and has “kooky ideas.”

Drey pushed back in her own spots. “I think I looked great with pink hair, but the upkeep was exhausting,” she said in one. “My ‘kooky ideas’ are fully funding our public schools, making housing and child care more affordable, and putting more money back in the pockets of working Iowans.”

The GOP can’t shrug this off

The win by Drey is no fluke. That’s because this is the second state senate seat flipped this year.

In January, after a seat opened up in Eastern Iowa when a state senator accepted the role of Lieutenant Governor, Democrats had their first shot at gaining ground. In a much-watched special election, Democrat Mike Zimmer flipped that seat, overperforming Trump by 12 points.

The Democrats were just getting started. In two Iowa state House special elections this year, Democrats overperformed as well, flipping one decisively in Cedar Rapids and only narrowly losing the other in Lee County after moving the needle a full 23 points.

The race in Iowa also gained some national attention and backing by both parties. The DNC had prioritized Drey’s election, setting up phone and text banking to drive turnout. Chair Ken Martin knew he needed a win, especially in the face of brutal headlines about the unpopularity of the party and how Democrats were falling far behind not only in fundraising but in voter registration. And he kept the gloves off even after the results showed Democrats had notched another win, establishing the kind of combative stance the Democratic base has been demanding from its leaders.

“Iowans are seeing Republicans for who they are: self-serving liars who will throw their constituents under the bus to rubber stamp Donald Trump’s disastrous agenda — and they’re ready for change,” Martin declared in a statement. “They are putting Republicans on notice and making it crystal clear: any Republican pushing Trump’s unpopular, extreme agenda has no place governing on behalf of Iowa families.”

Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart drew a distinction between whom the two candidates had been fighting for. “Iowans voted for change,” she stated, adding, “Catelin Drey will listen to the people, not the powerful, get our economy growing, and bring down costs for families.”

But do special elections even matter?

There’s a camp of political pundits that urges us to ignore the polls and focus on actual results. They point to special elections so far this year, which have Democrats overperforming their 2024 numbers by 12 points. Should this persist, Democrats are set to roar historically loud in next year’s midterms.

Another camp points out that special elections are not indicative of how general elections will go. After all, Democratic successes in special elections in 2023 and 2024 failed to predict a crushing loss in the 2024 general election.

The Washington Post put together a chart that rather unhelpfully shows how both sides are sometimes right and sometimes wrong.

I fall somewhere between these positions, so my answer is, “Well, it depends.” Before you get upset, I want to be helpful, not unhelpful, in explaining why this is!

Special election results these days are driven by the most motivated voters, which for Democrats in the last two cycles has meant college educated voter who are anti-Trump, pro abortion rights, and fairly progressive overall. That can win special elections, but it’s not enough to prevail in the general.

The good news for Democrats is, these same special election voters do tend to show up at off-year midterm elections, as they did in 2018 and 2022, while typical general election voters do not. Because of this, the party in power typically loses seats in the first midterm after a general presidential election, and the real question becomes how many.

When Trump was first in power, a Blue Wave midterm wiped out his party’s majority in Congress and sent Nancy Pelosi to the Speakership for the last two years of it. When it was Biden in the White House, a midterm Red Wave attempted the same and managed to eke out a bare House majority. It failed to crest very high due to key battleground state elections in the wake of the Dobbs decision, and Democrats actually gained seats in the Senate.

To me, 2026 looks like 2018, but on steroids. Democrats, and most independents, are more motivated than ever to curb the power of the MAGA GOP and of the Trump regime with all its attendant horrors. The special elections around the country lately confirm voter ire and their enthusiasm to express it at the ballot box.

Republicans understand this, which is precisely why they are scrambling to redraw the maps and win through gerrymandering what they cannot through persuasion. But in their haste to hold on to seats, they may be creating vulnerabilities.

Most of their assumptions about how the elections will go in the redrawn maps in Texas, for example, rely upon 2024 assumptions, particularly about Latino voting patterns in the Rio Grande districts in the southern part of the state. Yet many of these same voters are now angry at Trump’s broken promises, the fraying of the social safety net and even less affordability of basic good and services. Due to persistent ICE operations and rising inflation, Latino support for Trump has collapsed from around 48 percent in January to just 28 percent today.

It’s the same story with younger voters. Trump voters under the age of 35 have abandoned Trump in high numbers, with their support sliding 23 points since February.

These voters may choose to stay home next year, or even vote for Democratic candidates if motivated in any way to go to the polls. The electorate in 2026 may look nothing like what the GOP thinks the maps will produce now.

Indeed, if the Iowa special elections are any indication of the national mood, Republicans would be wise not to assume even a +11 Trump district is safe within their new gerrymandered map. This is especially true if the gathering Blue Storm—which we have seen overtake “safe” Trump districts in the eastern and western parts of Iowa—develops into a Category 5 national disaster for the GOP come next November.