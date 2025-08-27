The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Suki Herr's avatar
Suki Herr
8h

A good lesson. Texas, especially, just because you live in a Trump district doesn’t mean you must vote Republican. Your vote is private. You can vote for whomever you choose. Don’t vote Republican

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Barbara A. Ginsberg's avatar
Barbara A. Ginsberg
7h

Notice that it is not the “corporate” Democrats who are winning.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Jay Kuo and others
66 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jay Kuo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture