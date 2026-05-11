The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Jay Kuo
5h

There was an embarrassing typo from this exhausted author in the title that my editor thought was intentional. It should be “losing” not “using” it’s war of choice. My apologies for the error!

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Alec's avatar
Alec
5h

Slava Ukraine! May they continue to out-innovate, out-create, out-think and out-perform Russia until the entire kit and caboodle collapses.

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