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Lynette Mason's avatar
Lynette Mason
11m

Not only is trump losing the Catholics, Vance is helping him. Vance’s chastising of the Pope is actually shocking. It will not go over well. Vance, a “failed convert,”instructing the leader of the Catholic Faith? I think not.

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Liz's avatar
Liz
7m

A more accurate headline would have been "Is Trump Losing Even More Catholics?" There have always been a significant number of non-Trump voters who happen to be Catholic, and a lot of the commentary over recent days equating Catholics with the Right has been at best ignorant.

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