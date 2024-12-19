Today I’m writing a piece for The Big Picture substack. It’s a piece some might take issue with, given the fear and anxiety Trump has engendered recently through his threats and lawsuits.
But I’ve been listening carefully to Trump’s recent threats and watching his lawyers and lackeys in action as he attacks his political opponents and the broadcast and print media.
And I am unimpressed by them.
To be sure, some big networks and papers, such as ABC News and the Washington Post, have disturbingly signaled they are ready to bend the knee and transact with Trump on his terms rather than stand upon principle. That is the road to what some are calling the “Orbánization” of America—where the U.S. becomes an illiberal democracy in the mould of Hungary under Viktor Orbán.
I’m a bit skeptical things have descended quite so far. To support this, I’ll look specifically at three instances that I believe show Trump’s threats are empty and could even embolden resistance: jailing members of the January 6 Committee, revoking FCC licenses of networks that cover Trump negatively, and a lawsuit to punish a paper for publishing a bad poll.
Yours in resistance,
Jay
Well, folks, we are officially living in the twilight zone.
I had a lengthy online back and forth with some random trumper yesterday.
I posted that trump botched the handling of the pandemic, over one million people died, businesses crashed, the economy collapsed, prices went through the roof, blah, blah, blah.
He responded: those things never happened! He said it was all Biden’s fault.
I responded no, it was Trump’s fault because he was president in 2020.
He responded : how could it be Trump’s fault, he was only president for ONE MONTH IN 2020!😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳
I finally realized the ignorant trumper didn’t even know trump was the president in 2020!!!!!
He was absolutely convinced that Biden was president in 2020 and everything was BIDEN’S fault!
I had to explain to him the election didn’t happen until NOVEMBER of 2020 and Biden didn’t even take office until January, 2021.
With that stunning level of basic ignorance, we are dealing with people who don’t even know what the actual FACTS are, they have NO IDEA what the actual truth is, and what’s worse they don’t give a rat’s behind about any of it!
I was absolutely SHOCKED that this person had NO IDEA that trump was president while COVID was ravaging our country!
I have a sinking feeling our democracy is doomed. How are these ignorant NO information voters ever going to know the truth and what the actual facts are about anything that goes on in our democracy!!!
It was STUNNING to realize that half the voting population is absolutely CLUELESS about basic facts!😳😳😳😳😳😳
NO WONDER THEY KEEP VOTING FOR that pathological liar, psychopath and sociopath!! They don’t even know what’s actually happening in our country!!
