Today I’m writing a piece for The Big Picture substack. It’s a piece some might take issue with, given the fear and anxiety Trump has engendered recently through his threats and lawsuits.

But I’ve been listening carefully to Trump’s recent threats and watching his lawyers and lackeys in action as he attacks his political opponents and the broadcast and print media.

And I am unimpressed by them.

To be sure, some big networks and papers, such as ABC News and the Washington Post, have disturbingly signaled they are ready to bend the knee and transact with Trump on his terms rather than stand upon principle. That is the road to what some are calling the “Orbánization” of America—where the U.S. becomes an illiberal democracy in the mould of Hungary under Viktor Orbán.

I’m a bit skeptical things have descended quite so far. To support this, I’ll look specifically at three instances that I believe show Trump’s threats are empty and could even embolden resistance: jailing members of the January 6 Committee, revoking FCC licenses of networks that cover Trump negatively, and a lawsuit to punish a paper for publishing a bad poll.

