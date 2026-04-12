If you’re like me, you are thrilled at the news coming out of Hungary. Not only has Viktor Orbán lost in a landslide, he has conceded defeat. It’s a huge win for democracy and an important bellwether for the rest of the world, especially here in the U.S.

So, are you ready to achieve a big victory, right here at home, in the November midterms? As promised, I have a short list of the critical races that will determine control of Congress. Through your support, we can help put key candidates over the finish line and flip control to the Democrats.

Our work begins with the House, which in Dem hands can begin investigations, issue subpoenas, hold hearings, and move to impeach. We only need to win a handful of races to get there. So drum roll, please… here is my first recommendation for the midterm elections of 2026!

Meet JoAnna Mendoza. She is a Latina running in AZ-6, a purple district that Democrats only narrowly lost in 2024. She’s a single mom, openly LGBTQ+ and a veteran. She served for 20 years in the U.S. Marines, including as a drill instructor, and went on to be a nonprofit leader, veteran advocate, congressional staffer, and policy expert. In short, she is a dream candidate.

JoAnna was born and raised in a small Arizona town, and she has been a resident of Arizona her whole life except while deployed. She is the only Democrat of note running in this swing district. She has the endorsements of Victory Fund, LPAC, Equality PAC, Congressional Hispanic Caucus BOLD PAC, Vote Vets and EMILY’s List.

The Dems have identified her race as a priority in their red to blue flip races. She also has the endorsement of my childhood friend, Gabby Giffords, who once held this very seat. And her opponent is an anti-choice, anti-LGBTQ Trumper. And the race there is currently a statistical tie.

I’m proud not only to back JoAnna but to announce she will headline our fundraiser on April 23 at the kickoff of Human Rights Campaign’s Equality in Action weekend.

Count me in for JoAnna!

Let’s be clear. In these tougher times, your donation dollars should be spent strategically. They should go to fund races that actually could flip control of Congress, rather than on candidates who are shoo-ins or are facing very tough math.

As I’ve written before, Latino voters are abandoning Trump and the GOP in huge numbers, and we can give them strong choices with candidates like JoAnna. She will put their issues front and center and help bring those voters back to the Dems.

That’s why I’m so pleased to host this event for her along with Latino Victory. Together, we will bring electoral firepower and organizational infrastructure to bear, and we will flip AZ-6 blue!

But we need your help. It’s time to focus laser-like on the midterms. Together we can kick the sycophantic GOP out of power. But that sweet victory must be won one race at a time. And that’s why I’m asking for your support of JoAnna Mendoza today.

Make My Support Count! Joanna for AZ-6!

When I think about how much to give, I often ask, “What feels like a real sacrifice?” I think of the people I’m trying to help, from immigrants rounded up without due process by ICE and held for months in horrific conditions, to those suffering from lack of adequate healthcare or food insecurity, to the school girls in Iran who had no say in the war and lost their lives from our bombs. What would it mean to me to elect a Congress that can bring accountability and transparency? One that can begin to put a stop to this madness and inhumanity?

I think of that number, then I give even a little more. A sacrifice should hurt to be meaningful. Because this is not just about our democracy any more, big as that is. It’s about the future of the entire world.

Thank you for listening, and I hope you join me today with your support for JoAnna. We can be smart and strategic with our money. And as a community, we can watch the returns on Election Night together and cheer when AZ-6 goes into the blue column with JoAnna Mendoza as its new Rep! Think how good that feels, and take one critical step today toward making that happen.

Yours in resistance, and in the fight of all fights,

Jay

Jay: I believe! Let’s Do This!