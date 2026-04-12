The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Charles Bastille's avatar
Charles Bastille
7h

Maybe instead of the Blue Tsunami, we should call it the Orban Onslaught!

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Morgan Emerson's avatar
Morgan Emerson
7h

The strength of a democracy is measured by whether people show up where it counts, and this is definitively one of those moments.

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