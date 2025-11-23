Photo of Attorney General Pam Bondi courtesy of NBC News

I’m spending today with family in Oakland, California, but I wanted to share a thought that came to me this morning.

We’re very lucky the Justice Department doesn’t really know what it’s doing. If it did, things would be going very differently.

Let me provide two major examples.

The Epstein Files

It’s now clear that the Justice Department is going to try to forestall further release of the Epstein files. It will cite the trumped-up rationale that there are new investigations, improperly launched at the President’s request, into Democrats like Bill Clinton, Larry Summers and Reid Hoffman.

A smarter Attorney General would have made this claim earlier this year. Instead of shutting down the investigation with a damning memo in July—which asserted there was nothing to see, no client list, and no one to investigate, causing MAGA heads to explode everywhere—she could have taken a page from Bill Barr’s misleading Mueller Report “summary” and shaped the narrative around releasing files featuring prominent Democrats.

A smarter Attorney General would have realized that such a plan could solve two problems: (1) how to explain to the MAGA base why the full files still weren’t going to be released, and (2) how to stymie or prevent more embarrassing or incriminating instances of Trump with Epstein from being made public.

A smarter Attorney General could have engineered the drip-release of a few documents—maybe one every other week—featuring prominent Democrats to satisfy and validate QAnon conspiracy theorists. The press would have eaten this up, and Democrats would be on the defensive. By controlling the headlines this way, she would have made it far harder for opponents to know what was really in the rest of the files.

They’re going to try the same thing again, but now it’s too late. You can’t put the orange genie back in the bottle. Everyone knows Trump is all over the files, so any effort to change the subject will seem like a dodge.

Thank goodness we have an incompetent Justice Department.

The Texas Redistricting

It’s not widely understood, but the Justice Department is largely responsible for the recent adverse ruling by a three-judge panel against Texas regarding its redistricting effort. To understand why, we need to rewind to when Trump first started putting pressure on red states to gerrymander their maps mid-decade.

The Justice Department sent Texas a letter advising the state that its 2021 maps were illegal under controlling Fifth Circuit case law and had to be redrawn. How bad was that letter? According to Judge Jeffrey Brown, a Trump appointee, it was “challenging to unpack the DOJ Letter because it contains so many factual, legal, and typographical errors.” He added that “even attorneys employed by the Texas Attorney General — who professes to be a political ally of the Trump Administration — describe the DOJ Letter as ‘legally[] unsound,’ ‘baseless,’ ‘erroneous,’ ‘ham-fisted,’ and ‘a mess.’”

The Fifth Circuit ruled back in 2024 that the Voting Rights Act did not authorize different minority groups (i.e., Black and Latino voters) to aggregate their numbers to make out a voter-dilution claim. After that case, there was no requirement that Texas draw minority “coalition” districts.

But that didn’t mean Texas had to break up districts with large coalitions of minority voters. The DOJ letter erroneously claimed that Texas couldn’t have any political districts where whites were in the minority versus coalitions of minority groups.

Judge Brown noted that “the Administration’s demand that Texas redistrict for racial reasons achieved quick results.” Just two days after the DOJ sent its letter, “Governor Abbott issued a proclamation adding the following item to the agenda for the upcoming special legislative session: ‘Legislation that provides a revised congressional redistricting plan in light of constitutional concerns raised by the U.S. Department of Justice.’” In other words, the governor convened the special session to comply with the Justice Department’s demand for a racial gerrymander.

It was that move that was illegal.

The record is pretty clear. Abbott told Jake Tapper on CNN that the maps were being redrawn to eliminate districts where Black and Hispanic voters combined made up a majority, and to replace them with seats that “turned out to provide more seats for Hispanics.” That’s a violation of the Equal Protection Clause, according to Judge Brown, because it used race as the reason to redraw.

The irony is that if the DOJ hadn’t written that letter and sent Abbott off on the wrong legal track, the legislature could easily have come up with non-racial reasons for redrawing the map. If such districts were created for non-racial reasons (such as geography), that isn’t a violation of the law or the Constitution. Even a blatantly partisan redraw intended to hand a party more seats is something the Supreme Court won’t touch. But redraw the map to favor one racial group over others? No bueno.

The maps are still in place following Justice Alito’s administrative stay, and that’s a surprise to exactly no one. But there is at least a chance that five justices will agree with this Trump judge that expressly racial gerrymanders are a violation of the Fourteenth Amendment. If they do, those maps are out and we’re back to the old 2021 ones.

That would wipe out five seats that the GOP hoped to flip, even as California’s Prop 50 hands five seats to Democrats on non-racial and therefore presumptively non-justiciable grounds. Welp.

Thank goodness we have an incompetent Justice Department.