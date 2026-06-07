No politics today, just smiling, healthy, curious kiddos!

We were all at the Kingston Farmers Market on Saturday. Ronan enjoyed all the sights and smells.

Riley got a balloon (and later learned that they pop when mishandled…) while my brother John and I picked up the freshest of produce. Farm to table heaven!

Ronan showed in gym class today that he is just a short time away from walking unassisted, either by his Ba or a wall.

I’m grateful that he sits very quietly and falls asleep in this backpack baby carrier.

I do wind up with a back full of baby sweat and drool, but it comes with the territory!

The two kids absolutely love “wash up” time… for now at least!

Our life in Kingston is settling into a happy groove! And we have such lovely neighbors.

I deeply appreciate everyone who has stepped up to support my team and my family this week as Meta messes once more with our bottom line. I’m humbled and honored by your faith in us.

Enjoy your Sunday! And remember: Some quality R&R is essential!

Jay (and R&R)