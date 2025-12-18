My piece out later today in The Big Picture takes a look at where everything stands today, as we near the end of the first calendar year of Trump’s second term. And I gotta say, it’s not looking good for Dear Leader.

Instead of a hard powering executive leading us ahead full throttle, the Trump train is a hodge podge of railcars, with random cargo booked by competing factions and personalities. The result is that on every major policy issue, from inflation to healthcare to military deployment, we are seeing things go quite badly.

The entire Trump project is backfiring, and voters are noticing.

Jay