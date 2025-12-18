The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Abigail Norling's avatar
Abigail Norling
8h

PRAYING his magats are noticing and believing this! Read you later! <3

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ken Fredette's avatar
Ken Fredette
8h

Great metaphor with the railcars. They’re all individually too weak to change course. Imagine if Vance had broken with the direction on tariffs? He can’t, because it’s not personally advantageous (or he can’t see how it would be), and because he’s not enough of a leader on his own to be able to change direction even if he believed in it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jay Kuo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture