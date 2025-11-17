From various MAGA accounts on Twitter

Donald and Marjorie are really going at each other’s throats. And honestly, I kind of love this for them, and really for all of MAGA. Well done!

Here’s the thing: If you were to tell me that Donald Trump would start feuding with one of his closest allies, creating a rift in the Republican Party that could carry significant consequences for its electoral prospects, I would answer, “Well, sure, because that already happened.”

Remember the Donald Trump and Elon Musk spat? That one notably culminated in an infamous, now-deleted tweet: “Trump is in the Epstein Files. That is the real reason they have not been made public.” Musk even told us then, “Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out.”

Welp, he was right (duh), and here we are. The files released by the Epstein estate alone mention Donald Trump more than 1,600 times in some 2,300 email threads—far more than any other person, per a study by the Wall Street Journal.

And yes, the WSJ is trolling him with that graphic.

Now those same files have opened another political rift in the GOP, this time between Trump and one of his staunchest former MAGA allies in Congress, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Q-GA).

And this time, because Trump is in a far weaker position and Greene has keener political instincts than Musk, the internecine war may be far longer lasting and damaging to both Trump and his party.

The grass is always Greener

Over the weekend, Trump publicly withdrew his support for Greene, saying all she ever does is “COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!” and that he “can’t take a ranting Lunatic’s call every day.” He criticized her for appearing on The View and accused her of going “Far Left.” He added that “if the right person runs” against her in a primary, “they will have my Complete and Unyielding Support.”

So what led up to this attack on Greene by Trump? Tensions had mounted between Trump and Greene after she added her name to the Epstein files discharge petition—something that the White House vehemently opposed Greene took the position that opposing the release of the files was a miscalculation, and that she had spoken to the victims and no one had accused Trump of any wrongdoing, so why oppose releasing the files?

Greene, of course, knows better, and this is just political cover. She has bet—correctly this time—that the base will not countenance the blocking of the release of the files, and she put herself on the correct side of that bet.

The more Trump pressured the GOP signatories to the discharge petition, which include other rather notoriously unbalanced members such as Reps. Lauren Boebert (Q-CO) and Nancy Mace (WTF-SC), the more it seemed like he was trying to hide something really bad. This only caused the conspiracy-driven Greene to dig in further, no doubt to the great frustration of the White House.

Greene also opposed Trump on the government shutdown and on aid to Israel, making her a thorn in the White House’s side ever since Trump took office. After his disastrous interview with Laura Ingraham, which I covered in an earlier piece, in which he claimed that H-1B visas were needed because the U.S. didn’t have sufficient talent, the MAGA right erupted and began to peel away, lending further validity to criticisms from officials like Greene that Trump was not actually putting “America First.”

MAGA Family Feud

After Trump put a target on her, Greene took to social media and cable TV to claim that she had received warnings about threats on her safety:

I am now being contacted by private security firms with warnings for my safety as a hot bed of threats against me are being fueled and egged on by the most powerful man in the world. The man I supported and helped get elected. Aggressive rhetoric attacking me has historically led to death threats and multiple convictions of men who were radicalized by the same type rhetoric being directed at me right now. This time by the President of the United States.

Apparently, Greene had forgotten that MAGA goons had earlier threatened various members of her party and their families during the fight for the Speakership. She forgot that Trump can unleash stochastic terror upon any public official merely by tweeting about them. Still, she rather deftly used her own experience in the barrel to refocus attention on the Epstein files:

I now have a small understanding of the fear and pressure the women, who are victims of Jeffrey Epstein and his cabal, must feel. As a Republican, who overwhelmingly votes for President Trump’s bills and agenda, his aggression against me which also fuels the venomous nature of his radical internet trolls (many of whom are paid), this is completely shocking to everyone.

Again, shocking but not surprising.

Trump did not back down. Instead, he amped up the pressure by posting twice on social media, once to say that Marjorie “Traitor” Greene is “a disgrace to our GREAT REPUBLICAN PARTY!” and a second time to bestow another moniker, calling her “Whacky Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown” because “Green turns to Brown where there is ROT involved!”

(Trump apparently is still workshopping his name-calling here.)

On Sunday, Greene went on CNN, claiming she now sympathizes with people targeted by Trump’s followers and is sorry for being part of the “toxic” political culture.

Greene told reporters that she had supported Trump “with too much of my precious time, too much of my own money, and fought harder for him even when almost all other Republicans turned their back and denounced him. I don’t worship or serve Donald Trump.”

Last night, Trump was asked about threats to Greene’s safety. Trump responded, “I don’t think her life is in danger. Frankly, I don’t think anyone cares about her.”

Reactions in the MAGAsphere

Trump’s dismissiveness may prove premature, at least based on initial reactions from the MAGA base, many of whom were already losing faith in their cult leader.

That is because, in short order, Trump had not only betrayed the “America First” principles on immigration and H-1B visas, but had also attacked Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) personally for remarrying after his wife of over 30 years passed away. This all on top of his insistence, against all personal experiences of his voters, that inflation was down and the economy is in a new Golden Age, and that we should get into a new war with Venezuela.

MeidasTouch compiled a series of reactions to the Trump/Greene feud, a few of which I’ll present here for your reading pleasure.

There were, of course, the forever Trump supporters, including MAGA influencer “Catturd” (yes, I hate this timeline) who wrote,

Of course, Marjorie Traitor Greene runs straight to CNN today and apologizes to the far left loons, plays the victim, and sucks up to the Democrat party. This is the biggest and fastest meltdown freefall I’ve ever seen in politics in my life. Total crash and burn. It ugly.

This from a guy who once called for Greene to be Speaker of the House. In another sycophantic post to please 47, Catturd wrote,

We all have to get behind a primary opponent for Greene.

But this was quickly shut down with a “This you?” from his own Twitter history:

Many stalwart MAGA supporters have now seen enough. MAGA activist Sara Higdon wrote,

This man is insane. I voted for him, but he is too far gone. Attacking Greene who has been nothing but loyal to him, and now this just gross attack on Massie. He’s lost it. I mean the man with multiple wives is trying to attack the man who lost the love of his life, for re-marrying after her tragic death. Insanely gross.

Remarked right-wing influencer Clint Russell of the Liberty Lockdown podcast,

It’s official. Trump is abandoning MAGA, attacking MTG and Massie, all to cover up the Epstein files. Mind blowing. He’s gonna get impeached and honestly I don’t care.

Tim Pool weighed in on the carnage:

Trump decided to end MAGA in these past couple of weeks.

And disgraced former Congressman George Santos is probably wondering if he came out of prison a bit early:

I’m at a loss. Something is going on in the air and everyone I like and admire are at odds with one another.

When the worst people do the right thing

When your opponents start fighting each other, it’s probably best to sit back and just let things unfold. But it’s also perfectly understandable to have an oogie feeling about rooting for either of them.

Ted Allen of the Food Network summed it up well, saying that it was “unforgivable” to make him agree with Marjorie Taylor Green:

It’s like enjoying a new song and finding out it’s by Kid Rock.

What her apologia tour, along with her newly softened public persona (she is posting about her love of trains now, huh?) really tells us is that Greene is a political chameleon, hatched in the same reptilian nursery as JD Vance. Both will transform into whatever they need to be in a new political landscape. Greene’s instincts have told her that it’s time to turn on Trump.

That is no small matter, and she may have called it quite correctly. Last night, having conceded that the Discharge Petition will not only succeed but that it will have scores of GOP House votes in favor this week, Trump did a public about-face. He has now endorsed release of the Epstein files, telling his party to vote for it.

His game is to make it seem like he favors transparency after opposing it for months. Perhaps he believes a new investigation, launched at his insistence into Democratic officials and figures who appear in the files, could block the release. On that he will face a big court fight, but it is notable that Trump has now thrown in the political towel. He likely did this because the costs, including the loss of the House majority next year, were growing too great to bear.

So don’t get me wrong. I still believe Marjorie Three Names is a racist, a gun freak and a nutjob.

But that’s more Trump’s problem now than ours.