The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
HarrisWalz FTW 2024's avatar
HarrisWalz FTW 2024
3h

The only reason he'd agree to release them is because a) he's convinced that they've been completely scrubbed by the reportedly thousands of FBI agents put on the job, and/or b) he's got yet another corrupt lawyer with another crooked play to put up roadblocks.

Hard to believe that any number of people could have gotten his name erased with no mistakes, and surely there will be someone who has seen that filth who will leak info...yes? No?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 replies
Suki Herr's avatar
Suki Herr
3hEdited

I will never forget Marjorie Taylor Greene stalking a not yet adult David Hogg with a loaded weapon in her handbag.

I do agree she’s a chameleon. I think government in DC is very different from her Georgia constituents. In my opinion she wants what AOC or Jasmine Crockett have. She wants to be a serious player. I suspect, she’s on to Trump a bit earlier than the rest of the herd.

BTW: Ivana Trump’s grave sight is an untended area of a golf course. Trump shouldn’t say anything about respect for a dead wife.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
116 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jay Kuo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture