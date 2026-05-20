The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Tamsclan's avatar
Tamsclan
2h

Not nearly $2b. It’s $1.776 for a reason. They are throwing our Independence in our faces. These are not Patriots. They are criminals robbing us blind and committing treason against us. And no one is stopping them. Why?

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Natalie Burdick's avatar
Natalie Burdick
2hEdited

You hit it 100% on the head. EVERY single news story about this corrupt, fascist regime from its leader to its minions, to billionaires who actually hold the reigns of power should be based on the understanding that Tr*mp has only two objectives:

1) Grift and steal as much as he can—for himself, his families, his cronies, and those who pull his strings—while he holds the office of the Presidency

2) Hold the office of the Presidency by whatever means necessary, for as long as he can, to avoid being held accountable for his criminal acts (corruption, treason, tax evasion, and sexual assaults).

Nothing more, nothing less. The rest are all red herrings dressed up as red meat to a MAGA base that he keeps distracted and divided with fear and hate, while he plays them for marks.

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