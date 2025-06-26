I’m traveling today, so in lieu of my regular installment, I thought I’d share some adorable pics of Riley and Ronan, in honor of Pride Month!

For the past four years, I’ve served as a member of the Human Rights Campaign national board of directors, and this year I’m co-chair of its Public Policy Committee. That is a tremendous honor, and it also means I’m privy to all the amazing work our staff does at the federal and state legislative levels, as well as in the courts, to turn back the tide of Christian nationalism and MAGA Trumpism.

Ours is an LGBTQ+ family. My babies have a gay dad, and my nephew is proud trans man. The current regime would have families like ours silenced, our humanity diminished, our medical care and even our legal statuses questioned or threatened.

This week marks the 10 year anniversary of the Obergefell decision, which made same-sex marriage legal across the land. I remember weeping with relief when that decision came down, and then calling Uncle George Takei to celebrate the news together. But today, that important decision is under threat, with millions of couples caught in the political crossfire of a country at cultural war with itself.

You may have noticed that I don’t have a husband, or even a partner to “walk through life with” as my Ba once said to me. I’m living the single parent life. But if I ever did find the right guy to marry, I have this vision of my kids walking us all down the aisle, knowing that our family is just as much a family as any, entitled to the same respect and legal protections.

Maybe Windsor could carry the rings!

This is why the work of the Human Rights Campaign is so vital. Our folks are out there organizing, protesting, lobbying and litigating. The work of HRC is especially vital for trans kids. Access to gender-affirming care can be life saving, as it was for my nephew.

In these fraught times, I’m often asked what folks can do. Fred Rogers once advised to “look for the helpers.” And I want to build on that: We can help the helpers.

There are amazing HRC lawyers, advocates and educators on the front lines for my community every day, and it’s my mission to provide them as much support as I can, using whatever tools I have. That’s why today I’m asking for help from all of you, in honor of Pride, in honor of their work. It’s time to help the helpers!

Give to the Human Rights Campaign Today

If you’re able to donate, consider doing it today, and in a way that feels more than “standard.” Do it so it feels like a sacrifice. Having skin in the game is so important, and I promise you’ll feel better knowing you’re on the right side of history, helping the right people at the right time as they fight for all of our identities, freedoms and lives.

I’ll leave you with more baby smiles, because these two are also why I do this work. My beautiful kids would thank you if they could, but you’re gonna have to settle for some big grins instead. Love Is Love, and Love Wins!

From my family to yours, Happy Pride! And thank you for considering a donation to the Human Rights Campaign today.

Jay