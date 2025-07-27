Many know that George Takei, along with his family, was forced at gunpoint from their home by the U.S. military and imprisoned in an internment camp—despite being an American citizen. They lived in horrific conditions for years simply because they were of Japanese descent.

I wrote the Broadway musical Allegiance to help highlight this dark period in our history. We shared George’s story so that this kind of injustice and horror never happens again. But the truth is, it is happening again.

The current administration is actively rounding up innocent people and forcing them into cages and tents—inhumane conditions that echo the barbed wire internment camps George was in.

We cannot look away. We cannot stay silent.

I’m joining George’s petition to demand that the U.S. government and the state of Florida shut down their dehumanizing “Alligator Alcatraz” immediately.

In a democracy in peril, the people must be heard, especially when we stand to lose core rights and freedoms. You can help fight back. Add your voice to George’s petition to collectively let our elected officials know that we are watching and we are outraged.

