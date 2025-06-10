I’ll be joining hosts Rick Wilson and Stuart Stevens to talk about Trump’s vainglorious military parade, why it’s antithetical to our historical traditions, and what got the damn thing in his head in the first place.
Here’s the link to join in an hour:
https://open.substack.com/live-stream/34768?utm_source=post-publish
If you click it now, you can add it to your calendar where the link will populate in the invite! Yay technology.
See you soon if you can make it!
Jay
Gavin Newsom says that he noticed National Guards troops sleeping on floors.
Hegseth just gave us The Pillow Revolution.
Bring a pillow to your protests. Give them to your local National Guard trooper. Win them over with love and kindness. Nobody can fight back against that.
Good job, Jay! Good explanation of what has to happen before Martial Law.
Trump is out of his mind calling up all that military for a 4 block protest.