I’ll be joining hosts Rick Wilson and Stuart Stevens to talk about Trump’s vainglorious military parade, why it’s antithetical to our historical traditions, and what got the damn thing in his head in the first place.

Here’s the link to join in an hour:

https://open.substack.com/live-stream/34768?utm_source=post-publish

If you click it now, you can add it to your calendar where the link will populate in the invite! Yay technology.

See you soon if you can make it!

Jay