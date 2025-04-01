The most common questions I receive from readers these days concern the role and power of our federal courts, particularly as we face increasingly high-stakes constitutional showdowns between the executive and judicial branches. Many observers and analysts, including myself, believe we have already tumbled over the cliff into a full-blown constitutional crisis.

One thing is clear: The Trump White House keeps losing in court. It’s getting hit with restraining orders and injunctions from dozens of federal judges over its illegal seizures and renditions of immigrants, its unconstitutional impoundment of funds, the mass layoffs of federal workers, the sledgehammer DOGE has taken to federal agencies, the targeting of liberal law firms and universities, and its discriminatory treatment of the trans community in healthcare and the military.

But what good is a federal court order if it can’t be enforced or simply won’t be obeyed? Will the court start to hold officials in contempt? And what happens if the White House simply starts pardoning anyone who is found in contempt?

Legal experts disagree over how much leverage the federal courts really have in this crisis. I found the writings of Prof. Tobias Barrington Wolff, who teaches at the University of Pennsylvania Law School, helpful in sorting out judicial versus executive power. So I brought him in for a conversation that I hope will help shed light on the extent, and limitations, of each.

