Big news! More than half of my content this week comes from Bluesky instead of Twitter. I am growing optimistic that it can become a permanent substitute over time, and that the journalists, experts and analysts whom I follow will more regularly post content on the former rather than the latter. It’s still much harder to find what I need at Bluesky, and it’s taking twice as long to read and research, but I believe this will improve!

One caveat: There is scant video content at Bluesky. Most links to videos here are still to Twitter, but I hope this will also shift over time as more content creators jump over. And I beg you, please do not send me angry emails about me still using Twitter! I get several of these each day. Believe me, I would love to stop using it if I could still get my work done!

With that said, I introduce Just for SKEETS and Giggles!

Donald Trump met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over his threatened tariffs, and to mark the occasion, he decided to demonstrate to the whole world that he’s an idiot.

Our neighbors had to respond.

Speaking of tumbling off a mountain…

People, including me, are still scratching our heads over some voters’ choices. As in my home state of Arizona…

As the rest of the developed world laments, never underestimate the ignorance of the MAGA voters.

While Trump has laid fairly low, his top advisors and nominees have been in the news. But the wheels have already started to fall off the bus as two of his nominees—Matt Gaetz for AG and Chad Chronister for DEA—hastily withdrew, while his pick for Defense Secretary looks dicey at best.

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy have been busy trying to gut just about everything.

People think Musk is some kind of inventive genius, but we should keep this in mind.

About that Hegseth nomination, the embattled nominee made the rounds to try to salvage his candidacy.

The wildest part was when Hegseth’s mother came out to defend him, as Musk’s had earlier. This proved awkward given the an email she’d sent during his second divorce excoriating him as an abuser of women.

I would pretty much die of embarrassment if MA ever had to go on national television to speak for me.

The irony for Hegseth is just so thick.

Then there’s that teeny little drinking problem he has.

If you have to promise not to drink, you pretty much have a drinking problem, right?

Look, I’m all for people sorting out their addiction issues. But maybe not on the public’s dime? Or time?

George Conway again, for all of us.

In the rooms, how would this go exactly?

As if taking a job like that wouldn’t, I dunno, exacerbate an existing problem?!

But Hegseth swears he doesn’t have a drinking problem.

Also, what about the other big red flag (checks notes), his history of sexually assaulting women?

Hegseth does come out of the Fox world, so this isn’t something out of the ordinary for them.

To be a drunk and a sexual predator is pretty much standard stuff there.

Here’s the GOP’s way of explaining it all away.

Of course then came the lateral jokes.

This actually happened. Roll the clip.

With Hegseth teetering, Trump had to look at other options.

Did we all just forget what Trump thinks of DeSantis?!

Can we also talk about his other scary incompetent fascist pick, Kash Patel for FBI Director?

Wait, is this real life?

Poor Tim Scott, there was only one Black job available, and that went to someone else in Housing and “Urban” Development.

Asha Rangappa for the team dunk.

There was nonstop brouhaha over Biden’s pardon of his son Hunter, which in my mind made perfect sense for Joe Biden to do once you take a look at the freaky eyes of the likely new FBI Director.

But speaking of South Asian men with something to prove… community note FTW!

Oh, and here’s another:

Imagine Biden pardoning a dangerous threat to our nation like Hunter.

Speaking of…

Trump is out for political vengeance, and Andy Borowitz was at the ready.

Despite setbacks here at home, anti-dictatorial forces pushed back hard in other parts of the world. Rebels have advanced quickly in Syria, capturing the second largest city.

Okay, that’s admittedly a bit of electoral gallows humor. Here’s more:

The attempted coup by South Korean President Yoon lasted far less than a Scaramucci.

This was the best report ever.

Talk of Korean democracy reminded many of the national protest against rampant misogyny there, known as the 4B movement, where women forswear dating, sex, marriage and children.

There was a shocking premeditated murder of a health insurance CEO right here in NYC. That led to a lot more gallows humor, and I decided not to join in because in my view violence should never be celebrated.

So I agree with the first part of this commentary, but that second part, wow.

It’s a telling indictment of our whole system.

Politics aside, this is the part of the story I really can’t process.

In news that can make all of us happy, white nationalist Nick Fuentes got arrested for macing a woman who rang his doorbell. The commentary…

Susan Collins, encore.

While humans were acting very badly, there were lots of very good boys in the dog world. Watch Theo here.

Also, Lucy is a very good girl with a very special ear.

If you know the video that made this famous, this take will amuse. (Best viewed on mobile.)

Speaking of surprising things… (again, best viewed on mobile)

On the cat side of things, this one wasn’t quite such a good boy.

My favorite compilation of kitties from the week:

Cats get the zoomies too:

As a dad contemplating the impending toddler years, this clip hit home for me.

Also, these frogs are like me and my brother. The eyes say it all!

There were a lot of random musings this week, touched by the horror of our time.

This one spoke to many.

Self esteem was a bit low…

Even the art world felt the pall.

The harbingers of doom were at a loss.

Cereal killers had a moment.

In entertainment news, Wicked continued to dominate. This meme was inelphabatable.

Some didn’t quite accept the central message of friendship and girl power.

The holiday crossovers have begun.

The holidays can be a difficult time for families that are divided like our country. Here’s a pro-tip:

Speaking of pro tips, here’s one you can use on telemarketers.

Meanwhile over in home remedy land, correlation and causation were having a missed moment.

Shoppers turned out in force for holiday online buying, but somehow no one seemed happy.

Joy in our work seems a bit lacking.

For those of us who write for a living, the struggle is real.

Even the mountains have been quarreling.

Maybe it’s all about misunderstandings.

Perhaps if we just got in the holiday spirit?

And hey, if you can’t afford an expensive gift for your boo, you can always try this. (Best viewed in mobile.)

Speaking of gifts, who can relate?

Over in the sports world, there was this fine moment.

We can look forward to the new year though, right?

I’m hoping the young people will save us. Like this trio. (TikTok link here.)

I close out this inaugural “Skeets” and Giggles with not one but TWO dad jokes.

This one’s for you fellow writers:

And I’m saving this for when I really want an eye-roll from my kids:

