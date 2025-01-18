As we approach Trump’s inauguration, there’s a foreboding in the air as well as a strong dose of dismay and disgust. This one dropped last Friday but I didn’t see it until after I’d published, and it fairly captures the national mood among Democrats.

Preach.

The comparisons were inevitable.

Trump released his official inaugural portrait…

And foreign leaders were watching our nation’s descent, some with great pleasure.

Fox got this hilariously wrong:

But really, maybe it was hilariously right, huh, Stormy?

Speaking of Trump’s wives, there was this nugget.

What if, indeed.

The right tried to make hay of the fact that former First Lady Michelle Obama would be skipping out on the inauguration, just as she skipped out on having to sit near the Trump’s at President Carter’s service.

We’re with you, Michelle.

This has become something of a popular meme.

It pairs well with this one:

The event is Monday, and folks had coping recommendations:

I won’t be watching.

There was still a chance for some good to come out of it:

But then Mother Nature decided to throw a curve ball:

The reply to this was masterful.

Country western singer Carrie Underwood is set to perform.

And we’re bringing back her hits:

Trump decided that even though it’s been far colder at prior inaugurations, he’d move the event indoors.

The reception was frosty.

Tim Walz, as we know, is a Minnesotan.

The recirculation of this was inevitable.

This is an online sniper right here:

Many noted with dismay that the billionaire tech bros were all invited and would be sitting near to Trump. And President Biden warned us about the rising oligarchy in his parting address.

Even the guy we thought was on the more decent side and trying to do right did a 180 and started going on Joe Rogan and inviting hate speech back to his platform.

Every time someone mentions Rogan I’m going to think about this takedown.

Zuckerberg turned 40, and is doing mixed martial arts now and is having mixed feelings about his life.

Speaking of Musk, this person is a hero.

While we’re on the subject of horrible men with substance abuse issues,

And while we’re still on that subject, there was Pete Hegseth’s Senate confirmation hearing.

Lingering doubts about his sobriety would hang over the proceedings. (See what I did there?)

Hegseth hates DEI even though this:

No, but seriously, dude is unqualified but being appointed anyway, so…

Or maybe this is more like it?

Andy Borowitz for the spit take:

The funniest moment of the hearings came when the GOP brought out a prop.

Brutal commentary followed.

Rep. Swalwell for the three-point shot:

The Someone actually created this and I’m happy about it.

The right is still going on about renaming the Gulf of Mexico.

And here’s a solution to the Greenland saber rattling.

It wouldn’t be a week in politics without checking in on Nancy, who in response to being called “Chile” by Rep. Jasmine Crockett and blasted for fundraising off transphobia, asked Crockett to (checks notes) “take it outside.”

Trump had a really crazy moment, too, when he thought this was a good or welcome idea. My friend Scotty-Miguel had a *chef’s kiss* comeback:

As the TikTok ban loomed, some desperate users headed over to a Chinese alternative, rather hilariously named “Little Red Book.” They invited discussion and got it.

Vivek Ramaswamy decided to run for Ohio governor.

The comedy is getting quite dark out there.

And here’s a useful way to think about pandemic safety, you know, for the next one that’s certainly coming:

But enough gloom amidst the glitter. Let’s spark some real joy, like this doggo has in spades.

Speaking of dancing doggies…

I didn’t know I needed to watch this match-up until I saw it.

The cats were less amused this week. Like this one.

Some even hid so well from us we had to zoom in.

But the smaller primates? They were very amused, especially by magic tricks, like this little one.

You need your sound up for this.

I wish I had a video of this in action, but the end result is still impressive:

I love a good mimic, and I love Wicked, so this guy was a two-fer.

Legal humor doesn’t get much better than this.

This is sadly exactly how I think of Twitter these days…

Here is an earworm for you.

I want to tell the kids about this but I’m embarrassed.

Speaking of things that make us feel old…

Forget dry January. Just January is enough.

Poor Neil deGrasse Tyson. He wants to talk to us about black hole Schwarzchild radii but he’s forced to educate still on this:

Soon he’ll be posting things like this:

Before you get angry at this next caption, this is actually a pretty good joke when you look closely.

This is a big flashing warning sign, yes.

You need sound up for this, too, but it’s totally worth it.

Someone could make a fortune with this idea:

I’ve been thinking way too much about this since I read it.

I mean, I get the need for U, but the rest?

Okay, time to wrap things up with a dad joke in image form:

Snow laughing matter, folks.

Jay

