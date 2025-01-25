Technical note! As I’ve indicated in earlier posts, the links that once went to the Bad Place are now going to a mirror site called Xcancel, which is hosted in Iceland and appears to be not for profit as I see no ads nor subscription appeals, just donate buttons there. The videos should load for most people, but if it hangs, give it a second! This is part of my pledge to you to try and reduce the time anyone has to ever spend on any Musk site. That said, videos at Bluesky are limited to less than one minute and do not properly render on some devices, and there are still video links that go to Meta sites, and that’s a whole different beast that we will address in time…

As you were!

It’s the end of a long first week of the next four years (yes, FOUR, not more than that, say it with me!), so we deserve a few good laughs amidst the chaos and carnage.

This is how many of us felt last Sunday night.

And this is how many of us feel today.

Trump moved the entire inauguration indoors because it was a little chilly, as was the reception his followers got with the no refunds on their trips policy.

The symbolism couldn’t be clearer.

Many noted that Obama had no problem with the cold weather at his inauguration.

And country western singer Carrie Underwood got ready for her big moment:

Inside the Capitol at the inauguration, there were of course some former presidents…

As well as former should-have-been-presidents…

There were also people who thankfully can never be president…

Other guests included the suck-up billionaire boys club.

There were the perennially underdressed…

And the perennially memeable:

Folks immediately noticed something unusual about Trump’s swearing in.

Then, of course, there was that hat…

It’s unfair that women get judged on their wardrobe while men rarely do. But Melania was looking to draw attention, no doubt, so some commentary seems fair game.

Another well honed take:

It reminded people of another hat:

And this was inevitable.

The burgers on the Bible are a nice touch.

It was enough to cause many to go back on their prior pledges.

The President’s airplane got a new name.

Trump left the ceremony to head to a rally, but it was his biggest backer who grabbed all the attention.

There were immediate questions about whether what Musk did was a Roman salute later adopted by the Nazis.

Musk’s dashboards got a new look:

The exterior, too!

Some Musk defenders leapt to say it was his (checks notes) autism that caused him to give the Nazi salute.

The moment recalled this sketch:

Musk didn’t deny that he gave a Nazi salute. Instead he made puns about it then whined at how he was being received:

Back at the White House later that evening, Trump began signing a host of Executive Orders that his team had prepared. Jimmy Kimmel nailed the mood with this clip:

Trump’s allies came out with congratulations but the left was ready.

Trump also shocked everyone by pardoning not only non-violent offenders from January 6 but the violent ones who attacked the cops and planned an armed overthrow of our government.

There was one “celebrity” prisoner Trump did not pardon.

The Daily Show dragged him epically over this.

As Trump went full out with his attacks on immigrants and the trans community, a brave voice emerged like a light in the darkness. (Credit: David Cohen)

Trump didn’t take to being asked to show mercy very well.

When Trump held one of his first calls with a foreign leader, it was to reiterate to the Danish government that he intended to take Greenland from our ally by force if necessary. This response from a Danish member of the European Parliament was refreshingly direct.

In his inaugural address, Trump reiterated his plan to rename the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America.

I liked this idea even better:

Trump also turned his attention to DEI programs across the government, not only shutting them down but demanding federal workers report any suspicious DEI activity.

As federal employees who had worked hard to bring equity to the government work force reported their firings, some tried to find the gallows humor in it.

Then of course there was the TikTok ban that was, then wasn’t.

Fox sometimes offers the most unintentionally funny errors for our enjoyment:

Speaking of Fox…

From the dregs of the internet came a TMI that earned well deserved ridicule.

Or more succinctly,

Folks, I need to report a major breakthrough in pet evolution.

I’ve handed Shade a similar toy, but he is being stubborn about it and won’t play with Windsor.

Cats somehow know exactly what to do to win us over.

Poor kitty here though may have Printer Trauamatic Stress Disorder after this.

This set of photos gave me paws.

And this clip took me a sec TBH:

And talk about ambulance chasers!

Here is an example to guide us through the next four years:

Or be like this puss.

In time we’ll be led by joy again.

I’ve said that courage is contagious, especially when facing down turkeys that you know will fold. Exhibit One here:

Also, we just need a clip of a baby capybara to put a smile on our faces.

If that didn’t work, try some schadenfreude if you’re as annoyed by streamers as I am. Example here:

Here’s one for you word nerds.

Some dating advice for the dudes:

Women do have it hard out there in the dating pool.

Can this poor guy sue? Or did he agree to some crazy stock image, worldwide license?

I’m leaving you with a dad joke, disguised as a cute dog reel.

Honestly, there’s a part of me that doubts the dog came up with that one all on its own. The internet can’t be trusted these days.

Have a great weekend, and I’ll see you back here briefly tomorrow with a special Lunar New Year photo!

