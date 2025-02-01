So here’s the deal. This last week of January was brutal.

There’s a lot of scary, crimey, Trumpy, autocraty things going down. We’ll need to gather up and respond to them; support our frontline civil rights lawyers, state AGs and labor unions; and work with the Democratic minority to form a strong opposition.

All that will happen and is happening. So today, and right now, I’m giving you permission to close your eyes, exhale, reset and laugh. Because what else out there is not only wild, it’s also absurd. In fact it’s often so stupid that the only appropriate response is laughter. They won’t take away our joy. Not ever.

Okay, ’nuff of that. On to the funnies!

With Trump back in the White House, he’s quickly ruining everything our founders built.

They’d be appalled as we are, I’m certain. Especially at the idea of Trump joining them here.

His followers are celebrating, though, including by defacing our currency:

That stamp is actually how we know it was one of his followers.

There’s also Trump’s silly attempt to rename the Gulf of Mexico:

I mean, really? “Gulf of America?”

Trump has unleashed ICE upon Latino communities, and I love this response.

The commentary on the random door knocks is on point.

This love of mass deportations by the MAGA masses reeks of something…

Some found ways to tie the two concepts together.

Sorry, that was a dad joke, and we aren’t close to the end!

Egg prices really are at historic highs.

But MAGA is doing mental gymnastics to justify it.

Speaking of fragile eggshells, there’s been some focus on Melania Trump, who released her own meme coin which quickly tanked after a rug pull. For that scam, she gets no pass from me.

Oh, here’s a question someone else also had:

Speaking of migrants to this country, Trump made a big deal about slapping Colombia with tariffs after it refused to allow U.S. military planes with shackled passengers to land inside its borders.

Of course, because we have a kakistocracy, they spelled Colombia wrong.

This wasn’t a real tweet, but it is really funny.

This isn’t a real Congressperson either, but he sure sounds like a MAGA one.

But MAGA isn’t that dumb, come on! Let’s be fai—oh.

Trump spent week two trying to turn off everything except the “California faucets,” whatever that means. Informed voters were aghast at the implications. The rest…

Over in media land, CNN was busy getting rid of its best anchor, and Trump weighed in. But so did Acosta.

In a sign that Democrats are fired up and ready to retake Congress in 2026, a heavily Trump district in deeply red Iowa just flipped blue.

If you get that joke, you’re my people.

Among those who are not my people is the new Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt. After her first presser, Wiki editors got to work.

That last part is probably true, and so is this.

Wiki editors again, with the trolling…

Leavitt’s ill-fated tweet insisting the freeze on financial grants and assistance was still in effect even after the OMB had rescinded it wound up irking a federal judge, who slapped an injunction over the entire freeze. Whoops.

The collision of a military helicopter into a passenger plane over the skies of D.C. was horrible enough without Trump exploiting the tragedy to push his anti-diversity agenda. So this had to be said.

And this.

Actually, let’s get to the heart of it.

This produced an OMG moment for me, once I got it.

Of course, not everything is about DEI…

But just when you think Trump couldn’t possibly go lower, he says something like this about the crash and the victims. Tim Miller FTW.

Trump posted on social media about the height of the helicopter and appeared to lay blame before the investigation even got going.

Time to dig this meme out as a reminder…

Last night another tragedy struck in Philly as a medical plane went down.

In other news, there were important confirmation hearings underway on Capitol Hill. And Tulsi and RKF Jr. looked like they might not get through if a few Republicans found their spines.

Meghan McCain weighed in even though no one wants to hear from her, but Alex Cole was ready.

Trump’s #2 proved he really is a big pile of #2 with the salute seen ’round the world. And no, it’s not because he’s on the spectrum; that’s offensive.

American conservatives rushed to his defense, but we all know what’s going on.

There are many ways to resist, and I’m all for this level of it.

Musk is reportedly pretty mad that they’re calling his vehicles this now:

Not just mad, but…

Reports just last night are out that Musk and some (checks notes) teenage interns of fellow billionaire Peter Thiel have (checks notes again) seized control of payment systems at the Treasury Department.

Let your imagination take you where it wants to go with this:

Let’s check in briefly on that other loser billionaire, Mark Zuckerberg:

The GOP, which celebrated the pardon and release of January 6 criminals, thinks this shows love of country.

We started noticing, however, that the J6ers just keep getting back into trouble.

Here’s Borowitz with the extra point kick!

On to pet land! This was one of the most adorable things I saw all week.

Oh wait, no, it was this. Because corgi.

For the cat lovers out there, this queen.

This may be the most perfect picture that exists. It also describes the current administration.

This bird has a flair for the dramatic.

In human, er, rather AI news, the Chinese came out with a new AI called DeepSeek that is cheaper and far better than all the current AIs.

As a side note, it’s rather ironically hilarious that OpenAI is complaining that DeepSeek trained on its existing models. It’s almost like they’re mad that it took all their work and made something out of it with no compensation to the original creator.

The early days of assistants like Alexa will be fondly remembered, as here for you Kubrik fans.

With most of the social media platform going to shit (please remain The Good Place, Bluesky!), I really needed someone to do a take like this.

This random thought makes a decent point.

Please be aware of how you word things.

And not everything should be posted as soon as you think it.

Speaking of insecure men, I enjoyed this shout out from a TikTok refugee to the polite and courteous men of China.

I close with a daddog joke, which apparently is a new genre where you are willing to listen to the bad dad joke because the doggo is so darned cute.

