The shock of the first 20 days of the second Trump presidency is giving way to resolve. But it’s Saturday, so take a breather from the headlines!

It’s been 84 years…right? If you need a visual…

But there’s good news!

One thing we can at least count on with Trump is for him to do this over and over:

And for his followers to do this:

Trump is governing by Executive Order precisely because he’s too weak to govern by getting laws passed. He’s trying to rule as a king because he’s unable to get his way as a president. Let’s keep that in mind as he tries to gut our safety net in other ways. Meanwhile, it does feel a bit like this, huh?

Seth Meyers captured the national mood well in this:

And here is every action by Trump summed up in one perfect picture.

It seems ages ago already, but we almost had a gigantic trade war with… Canada and Mexico. MAGA people had some ideas on how to avoid the new import taxes.

My reaction was along these lines:

Some started to beat their chests and provide laughs for the rest of us.

Anyone ask the Canadians how they felt about it?

I saw this and then also thought this:

The online responses were on point.

Canada had already promised to beef up its border patrol. Let’s take a gander at how that’s—oh:

There was this take on how ordinary Canadians can help out.

Since Trump was busy trying to rename the Gulf of Mexico, here was an idea for our bodies of water up north.

Canada did name a new “fentanyl czar” as a part of its “concessions.”

In fact, we have a recording of the key phone call between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Donald Trump from Monday:

Earlier in the day, Mexico averted a similar trade war with the U.S.

Trump claimed victory but anyone with any intelligence saw this for what it truly was.

She won a thirty day pause on the threatened tariffs by offering up basically nothing. So what’s her strategy now? This is probably accurate:

Trump took victory laps, and the world made fun of him, his co-president and their clueless followers.

The leaders of our biggest trading partners smiled and said, “You’re such a smart boy! You’re such a good boy!”

Hoping to change the subject, Trump announced later in the week that he would like to force two million Palestinians out of Gaza and redevelop it into the “Riviera of the Middle East.” This caught even his top aides off guard.

The big story of the week, of course, involves the guy who tried to pretend this wasn’t a big deal.

Trump turned over much of the dirty work to Musk for now. For you LOTR fans,

The Daily Show elaborated on Musk’s illegal moves while roasting him hard over his explanation. (Note that Xcancel videos do not always render correctly on tablets, but they do work on phones and laptops!)

Oh, and a new bumper sticker dropped:

Alex Cole for the three pointer.

Even Time Magazine trolled Trump hard over making Musk the real power.

Gov. Walz truly takes no prisoners.

Alarm bells rang across the land as word got out that Musk and his team broke into computer systems in numerous departments, including the payment systems at Treasury.

His team now had access to personal financial information of tens of millions of American taxpayers, violating numerous laws around privacy and the handling of confidential financial data.

There was legitimate concern that Musk was accessing classified information and copying it onto hard drives.

On Monday, the system struck back. Labor unions, retiree organizations and blue state attorneys general filed over 30 law suits to stop Musk, whose popularity took a quick nosedive with the American public.

DOGE started to force its way into all manner of government systems.

What made all of this even more dystopian and 2025 was that Musk’s core team of programmers were all recent high school and college graduates.

Aw, these little kids can’t be doing bad things, right?

There’s something profoundly disturbing about near-adolescent men without any meaningful sense of the real world wreaking havoc upon our most important systems.

How would we ever stop this twisted revenge of the nerds?

Of course, it turned out that one of the “kids” who was infiltrating systems at Treasury was a 25-year old racist named Marko Elez, who was recently fired from the DOGE team for making recent racist posts on X, saying things like these:

What a fine upstanding young man.

Musk likely brought these destroyers in because they were on his same wavelength.

Also, this observation made me lol.

Embarrassingly, JD Vance, whose own wife is Indian American, stepped up to defend Elez and call for his return to his job.

Elez wasn’t the only one in the spotlight. These “kids” sure go by some telling monikers online.

I think a better way to think about Musk and his crew of miscreants is this (and I apologize in advance for the image):

It wouldn’t be right to talk about Trump and Musk without checking in on the third leg of that devil’s triangle:

We were warned that this would happen.

These are all from the same day, confirming we are already in the “bad place.”

Folks had some thoughts after this Nick Fuentes and Kanye West nonsense.

At least eggs prices are—oh wait.

But look, it’s not all gloom and doom.

It turns out white folks don’t have the monopoly on great Trump imitations. In honor of the Year of the Snake, I give you TrumpByRyan:

If you find yourself looking forward each Saturday to my collection, give a thanks today by becoming a paid subscriber if you haven’t already!

I am thankful every day that my doggo is lazy and does not try to wake me up, like at all. On the other hand, there are these poor humans:

Let’s give a shout out to August! Her eyes tell us she’s seen some things in her days!

I tried this game with my dog but she slunk away from me and did not engage.

It’s really the soundtrack that does it for me here.

Imagine if this were the logo.

I thought cats hated water.

Wait for it in this clip…

Also, sound up for this video.

I was not aware that baby tapirs were this adorable!

These are big city problems that I can relate to.

These days especially, I’m sure many can relate to this.

I’ll close today with proof that Roman dad jokes rule.

Have a great weekend!

Jay