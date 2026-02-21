Last weekend, the White House put out a Valentine’s message featuring Donald and Melania, and it just didn’t seem right. Ah, fixed it!

Speaking of Valentine’s…

Okay, just one more lol:

Because of the whole “we’re being swallowed by darkness” vibe, The Lord of the Rings has enjoyed a resurgence.

Note: Xcancel links mirror Twitter without sending traffic. Some GIFs may load; just swipe them down. Issues? Click the gear on the Xcancel page’s upper right, select “proxy video streaming through the server,” then “save preferences” at the bottom. For sanity, don’t read the comments; they're all bots and trolls. Won’t load? Paste the link into your browser and remove “cancel” after the X in the URL.

Sauron—I mean Trump—suffered a setback when the Nazgûl—I mean SCOTUS—ruled his tariffs illegal.

Trump took aim at the three radicals who betrayed him, including the Chief Justice.

But about that $175 billion that the U.S. government improperly collected in import taxes…

Trump has been on a tear about renaming everything, so here’s one for the Spanish speakers.

And this moment was bound to get his G.O.A.T.

Protect them at all costs!

Speaking of Obama, he set off something of a firestorm by telling Brian Tyler Cohen in an interview that aliens are real, though he hasn’t seen them himself.

Don’t give Trump any ideas!

Here’s an idea…

The arrest of the pedo formerly known as Prince Andrew dominated the news.

Trump was personally shaken.

White House staff meetings have been… interesting.

Dark humor was in order, but also not out of the realm of the possible.

Then there was the famous photo….

Let the memes begin! H/T to the Not Jerome Powell account…

Send him with Elon!

Death becomes him?

As long as it’s not doubles.

That’s the U.S. economy behind him, per JD Vance.

Speaking of…

That’s some cold play.

The fact that the Brits arrested a prince and we can’t even depose a clown…

They came for Canada, and…

Meanwhile, Brazil looks stricken over Bolsonaro’s imprisonment. (Though a celebration throughout the U.S. would erupt if we did the same to You Know Who).

With all the Pam Bondi testimony takes out there, this one rose to the top of my list.

The Olympics has a sport tailor-made for us, and yet...

The Epstein files revealed Musk begged to be included in Epstein’s world. Josh Johnson with the takedown:

The Devil’s got ICE in his veins…

This segment is about folks on the right not getting it. Like, at all.

Someone asked whether there are MAGAs in Finland. The response:

Share

I am lately often stuck relying on the news media to vet these reels for AI fakes. This one is real!

And we all saw this one happen in real time! And LOTR fans: His name is Nazgûl!

This one is old, but it made the rounds again and made me laugh. His pose!

If this question makes no sense to you, it’s because you haven’t heard of Panchi-kun or “Punch” the Monkey, whose story has gripped much of Asia and then much of the online world.

Some background:

More footage and Punch’s story:

Punch is very attached to the plush toy.

Punch’s loneliness and need for his “plush mama” touched people around the world.

Punch’s plight grew more desperate with the other monkeys’ bullying and rejection.

But then, a breakthrough!

Then Punch made friends!

A Protector then emerged!

But the Protector can’t always be there. A mean monkey grabbed and viciously spun Punch around on the ground. (I won’t show that video, just the comfort others offered.)

A happy ending! Punch has a new parent!

Speaking of new parents, she gobbled up the opportunity here.

Zippers are apparently irresistible, and not just to human babies!

More happy snuggly moments…

Sound up for this!

This turtle escaped the fire, but there are questions.

In human-caused accidents, the Olympics has historically had plenty. This is a classic moment with a fascinating backstory:

Note the ending.

Here’s that backstory:

Was it this guy?

More context:

My favorite OMG moment from this week’s events:

There was controversy (and video!) around claims that the Canadian curling team cheated by using a finger to tap the stone. Their defense:

When the U.S. women’s ice hockey team beat Canada in overtime, there was this amazing video message from Haley Winn’s big brothers.

This is what AI has stolen from us. Let’s get it back!

Speaking of the coming of the AI age, Chinese New Year celebrations included these robots doing kung fu. And yes, this is real.

Just look at how far they have advanced in one year. Here’s the side by side:

I’ll never hear this song the same way again.

A special message from our local librarians:

The visual from this is stuck in my head even though I didn’t see anything.

It’s been a while since a teen went viral, but this guy deserves the moment.

This is also my brain, which is why I just give up and get up at 3:12 a.m.

I imagine there will be several convos with my kids that go this way.

East Coast and Midwest urban folks, you can relate to this, I’m sure. And there’s another snowstorm coming tomorrow!

Here’s an experiment. Is a funny laugh contagious?

That’s the spirit!

Bad dad jokes are more tolerable with cute baby animals.

Oh, and I got this right away because dad joke.

Have a great weekend!

Jay