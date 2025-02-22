The nation celebrated (?) President’s Day this week. It was a time for reflection about past leaders and inevitable comparisons to current ones.

I sense a trend, after George Washington’s portrait did the same earlier.

There was zero love from the left for the current occupant, particularly as he panders to the religious right.

Also, 47 decided to spend millions of taxpayer dollars, which could have saved federal jobs, doing a lap at NASCAR.

There’s this new, disturbing trend among his devoted followers to make this comparison:

And to think, it may have all started from Obama roasting Trump at the Correspondents Dinner in 2011 over his birtherism:

Trump seems determined to disrupt the world order and move us toward Russia and away from our allies. Even fairly vanilla news outlets recognized what was happening.

His acolytes tried to defend the indefensible, and it didn’t go well.

His vice-president, JD Vance, scolded the Europeans for trying to suppress (checks notes) Nazi hate speech. He was undermined, once again, by the real power by Trump’s side. Read this from the bottom up:

Vance’s attacks on our allies resonated in the worst of ways.

Trump even publicly trashed President Zelenskyy of Ukraine, including for his past life as a comedian. People brought receipts. (Original Twitter link here.)

Perhaps this is the “Golden Age” of America?

Reminder: I use Xcancel links to avoid sending traffic to Musk’s platform. However, they sometimes take longer to load and don’t consistently work on every device or browser. If you’re having issues viewing the video and really want to see it, you can view the original link at Twitter, which I have also provided.

Speaking of America’s Golden Age,

About those job losses, it’s all about eliminating waste and gaining efficiency, right?

I mean, DOGE is a bunch of brilliant, cracker jack polymaths, right?

Now, there does seem to be a high number of commercial aviation accidents lately, some of them downright terrifying.

The theme continued as others picked it up.

And this:

Okay, this is just wrong.

I thought a lot about this person.

We’re very grateful no one was killed or even seriously injured.

And this is damn near perfect.

Speaking of Canada, I love a good political sports joke.

Canada is done with us, and I don’t blame them.

Apologies in advance to anyone with this name.

Elon Musk kept grabbing headlines away from Trump.

Lately, Musk has been supporting a pro-Nazi party in Germany, the AfD, because… why exactly?

“Unrelonistic.” Slow clap.

Now Musk is reportedly helping Trump threaten Ukraine with the loss of Starlink satellite internet service, essential for the war effort, unless that nation agrees to give up vast mineral rights to the U.S.

Why exactly are we giving this guy so much power?

Make that billionaire.

Musk’s journey to Bond villain is right there on his own platform for all to see.

Lately, his brain is apparently so addled from drug use that he can hardly form a complete sentence when speaking in public, while he’s feuding with his baby mamas online.

All week, two women who bore Elon’s children tried desperately to get through to him, with one even claiming a medical crisis with the child. Those posts vanished off the platform, but not this one:

I can’t understand why Musk keeps siring so many kids, but this might explain it.

Speaking of a strong case for contraception,

Voters aren’t happy with Musk, or the mass firings of federal employees, or the price of eggs. But will any of that change MAGA minds?

Videos of MAGA voters having second thoughts made the rounds. This response was one of my faves. (Original Twitter link here.)

It seems resistance in this day and age is going to take some creativity.

The conservatives held their hate fest at CPAC again, and then this happened.

This wasn’t a wave from the heart, trust me, or due to anything else.

The meme returned:

And we’re apparently still not done with the whole Gulf of Mexico renaming thing. Here’s a smattering of the best takes this week, starting with one making strong cultural imprince.

It’s a stereotype, I know, but I’m feeling petty.

This was inevitable.

Our neighbors up north rang in with this:

And Puerto Rico showed up to scrimmage.

My favorite, though, was this.

As the consequences of the confirmation of anti-vaxxer RFK Jr. to head our health systems began to sink in, it was time to revisit his flawed logic.

Big Banana? Never a Dole moment.

Speaking of yellow things…

Can’t unsee.

We end our political section today with this queen, who called in to a meeting of the Wyoming legislature. (Original Twitter link here.)

Laughter is strong medicine! If you want to support my efforts, I’d love to count you among my paid supporters. Why not make today that day? And a big thank you to all who already are!

Our current politics can be exhausting.

We’re all stretched to our limit lately.

Sometimes you just need a good case of the sillies.

But this kitty was not amused (even if we are). (Original Twitter link here.)

Happiness, like courage, is infectious. Just ask this pupper. (Original Twitter link here.)

This corgi reminds me so much of my Windsor, who once did something similar to a lemon. Sound up for this:

This cat is preparing for the gold.

Humans are sometimes not very far up the evolution ladder. Like this lady. (Original Twitter link here.)

Or this commenter.

But sometimes humans can be delightfully creative. As this thread demonstrates:

The top vote getter made me lol.

But then some true creativity emerged.

Picasso would approve.

Don’t skip leg day brah.

What is this thing called again?

This find at a flea market would have sent me.

Winner for best commentary:

There was some worthy commentary on modern life.

The potential fathers wouldn’t even fit in a studio audience to hear him say the iconic part.

For you Swifty lawyer types, this clip was Taylor made for you.

Here’s a pro-tip for those remote meetings:

I close with a SERIES of dad jokes. Here’s a real lama-lama ding dong.

Doggy dad joke alert. It’s the headphones and mic that do it for me.

Okay, just one more.

I hope you also feel a little lighter after this set! Have a great weekend.

Jay