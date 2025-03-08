Good morning! A brief technical note:

As markets crashed, mass federal workforce firings continued, and our allies scrambled to fill the gap left by Trump’s open embrace of Russia, many couldn’t help but reiterate:

Mood, courtesy of a Democratic U.S. senator.

MAGA knows something bad is going down, but can’t quite process it.

Speaking of the abuser in chief, Trump delivered a major speech to a joint session of Congress, and he began to hype it the night before.

The speech itself was a shitshow, because it had crap like this in it—and teachers had thoughts.

At one point in his speech, Trump confused “transgenic” mice with “transgender” mice.

Anything with trans, really, has got to go.

You, too, Star Trek. You woke television show.

He also offered U.S. citizenship cards for $5 million. Here’s how that’s going.

Trump also hit Mexico and Canada with economy-wrecking tariffs… until he didn’t?

He’s no stable genius when it comes to trade policy.

In fact, someone looked at his schedule and:

Outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had some parting music for Trump.

Trump kept issuing unconstitutional executive orders.

And folks remained stunned by Trump/Vance’s disastrous, shameful set-up of President Zelenskyy of Ukraine in the Oval Office.

The memes began to flow freely.

Andy Borowitz, as ever.

There are some people who are very good at commentary. I don’t know who came up with this, but hat’s off to them:

Elect a clown and get a circus, as in this clip.

We all know who Trump was there to impress. But few knew he was already in the room. Roll the tape.

The episode was so severe, our NATO fam in Europe met immediately to discuss an intervention.

Comparisons were drawn.

Imagine if Churchill had come with a request for help, but it was Trump instead of FDR. Well, someone brought that to life.

The Late Show had this excellent take on French President’s Emmanuel Macron’s one-on-one with 47.

Warning signs have started to flash in the economic outlook for the U.S. The Atlanta Fed issued a prediction of a contraction in Q1. The stock market plunged back to pre-inauguration levels. And consumer confidence fell 10 points.

The GOP doesn’t really get history.

It was time to dust off this since-deleted tweet by The Donald back when Obama was Prez.

Trump’s Agriculture Secretary actually told Americans to raise chickens to counter the cost of eggs.

Jack Schlossberg with the dunk.

Speaking of the Vice President, protestors took aim this week.

And then there’s that singularly smug mug of his.

Okay, this is just grape humor.

This is a computer distortion, but somehow still quite accurate.

The memes came so fast, celebrities wondered what was happening.

Maybe she was referring to this:

Despicable V!

His eyeliner just wasn’t bringing it enough, so…

In fairness, Munchkins are small minded.

AI is dangerous, but in the right hands it can be downright deadly.

They just kept going.

Even Congressmembers started to take note.

All’s sphere in love and politics.

They’ve started accentuating distinctive features on others.

Kash me if you can?

And as for Little Marco Rubio, who was once a certified Russia hawk, there was this from Four Seasons Total Landscaping (remember them?)

Of course, there was the co-prez Elon Musk to talk about, too.

Or to sing about, as Randy Rainbow did in this instant classic.

His dark counsel reminded LOTR fans of something…

The Brits aren’t messing around.

Nor are the Canadians.

SNL brought Mike Myers in to play him in last week’s cold open.

Elon of course took it with grace.

And he’s so damn transparent.

Neither Trump nor Musk will ever know the real love of a beautiful woman, and that probably explains half our problems now with Canada and Ukraine.

Musk’s open embrace of neo-fascist parties like the Alternative for Germany (AfD) has gotten the far-right excited in a way they haven’t been since 1939.

Canada again with the correct take.

Musk’s DOGE wrecking crew kept pulling off brilliant moves.

And the leader of the DOGE committee in the House, Marjorie Three Toes, put her foot in it.

On the subject of horrible attention-seekers in Congress, Nancy Mace—who has made trans panic her thing—posted this without irony.

If you weren’t smiling already, this might do the trick.

Or how about this dog on his birthday?

Heck, let’s just put up a collection of dogs responding to humans.

This is my new favorite fact, and I want to be a bee asleep in a flower now.

No one is having as much fun as this pigeon.

This nine-year-old would run our country better than the current toddler in charge.

Grammar would approve.

Cooking is a snap, but humor is about the unexpected.

The Oscars were this week, and who can forget the Wicked duet with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo? Still, this take was truly a marvel.

A bit from Conan O’Brien’s hosting of the Oscars:

Ben Stiller demonstrated the importance of good production design.

Way to bring the Oscars and politics together here.

I leave you with a doggie dad joke, as is my new custom. This one’s even better because Australian.

