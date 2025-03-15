We’ve made it through 50 days of this administration! The markets are wobbling, consumer confidence is crashing, and our allies are raising retaliatory tariffs. So yes, just another day in Trumpland.

The danger of the R word has grown enough that Trump isn’t ruling it out and is talking about having to go through some painful transition time. But it’s someone else’s fault anyway.

I mean, take that terrible trade deal with Canada where they get to supply us with power!

This is Bidenomics!!

Tariffs went on and off so much, they made charts.

This headline and image were very popular up North.

Trump keeps imposing tariffs on our neighbors and then backing off of them. Which led someone to make this video. (Remember, if the video on Xcancel doesn’t play, click the gear symbol in the upper right of the page and select “proxy video streaming through the server.” Then click “save preferences” at the bottom.)

It’s always comforting to know that Trump is working and fighting hard for American families, as the MAGA folks love to believe.

And those stupid European nations, standing up for themselves. We’ll just do our own “champagne” then!

Wait, 200 percent tax on all European alcohol?! But what about…

Things aren’t going so well behind closed doors. Trump’s cabinet heads are chafing under the constant presence of the world’s most awkward man. Here’s SNL from last week on that.

Trump did little to alleviate fears that his orders come straight from the Kremlin.

We were reminded that we’ve known this was a problem for a long, long time.

The level to which the White House has sunk is best understood by the car sale that Trump held for Teslas on the property.

Someone put this video together and I’ll just leave it right here for you.

It seems clear that Tesla’s brand problems, both here and abroad, are tanking sales and its stock. Sean Hannity is an unlikely spokesperson but okay, whatever it takes.

Trump wants the protests and occasional destruction of Telsa property to end pronto and will put the whole Justice Department behind that effort.

Together, Trump and Musk make quite the pair.

We’re only a few weeks from this look.

Thinking of all those Trump faithful who used his affiliate link to buy one for themselves. It’s the patriotic thing to do now!

The British aren’t having any of Musk these days. Popular opinion in the UK, in three photos:

Speaking of the Musk-rat, he got into an online tiff, as he often does these days, with another billionaire, whom he baselessly (and tellingly) accused of visiting Epstein Island. 911: I’d like to report a brutal execution…

Besides watching his fortune evaporate by the hundreds of billions, Musk saw his social media platform come under hacker attack. Which he then blamed on the Ukrainians, of course.

The internet had a conversation about (checks notes) Musk’s bedside table, which reminds me a bit about Trump’s own bedside table reading. What ensued was a drubbing.

Commentary ensued. My fav:

Oh and by the way, of course:

Meanwhile his private life (if he even has one?) played out on his own platform again.

Without Trump, Vance, Musk or even Zelenskyy at the table, the parties were able to get to a ceasefire deal. Well, everyone but Russia, of course.

The Russian position:

Which is not dissimilar to the MAGA position.

Speaking of Russian cheerleaders, has anyone checked in lately on JD Vance?

And what’s his role these days again?

People are still making those Vance memes.

Whoa. Fox “News” even noticed.

These are precious historical records now.

And the others in the administration? How they doin’?

RFK Jr. lent his support to… Steak ’n Shake?!

Some made the mistake of checking on their investments and 401Ks.

Trump actually saw the future last August. HIS future…

Perhaps the market downturn accounts for the sour moods.

It made everyone miss the good ol’ days under Biden.

But everything’s fine. Really! Everything’s fine! Just listen to these women comforting our children in song.

They’re getting rid of “DEI” and that’s a good thing, right?

Meanwhile, conversations with the right aren’t really working.

And getting through to men faces obstacles.

Dogs and humans were meant to interact. So why not accomplish two things at once, right? Roll the tape.

I went back and watched this video a few times when I was feeling down this week.

And if this clip of a 14-year old corgi doesn’t melt your heart, we just can’t be friends.

This photo has my seal of approval.

I honestly did not know that they could move this quickly.

Speaking of surprising things, this oldie but goodie recirculated on the internet.

Everyone’s a critic.

This was very cool to watch, but wait for it.

I feel many of us can relate to this guy, his dog and their ball this year.

Moore’s law helps us pass.

This clip gets sillier the longer it goes on.

This is actually a dad joke with a bird.

How about a dad joke with dogs?

And this? This is just a plain dad joke.

Such a fragrant violation!

Have a great weekend!

— Jay