I’ll be in Beijing the next few days wrapping up some of Ma’s affairs, but I hope to be able to jump the continue my regular newsletter schedule (somehow) from across the Pacific. Wish me luck!

Trump’s favorables continue to slide, particularly as his attacks upon the Constitution, our neighbors and allies continue.

He seems bent on imposing tariffs despite every sane economist telling him it will bring about higher prices and slow the economy.

The news was coming at us fast, like the writers had really jumped the shark. This Facebook clip captured that sense.

But hey, with everything going to hell, at least Trump was focused on the important stuff this week, right?

Sometimes you have to laugh through the sheer horror and stupidity of it all. Like this woman did while watching this clip. (Reminder: For links to Twitter, I use Xcancel so as not to send traffic to Musk. Issues? Click the settings gear on the upper right of the Xcancel page and choose the box “proxy video streaming through the server.” Then click “save preferences” at the bottom.)

Speaking of crap coming out of Trump’s mouth, this image is admittedly hard to unsee.

My sincerest apologies for that.

In a moment that really irked Trump, a reporter’s microphone slapped him in the face.

Trump somehow wound up playing babysitter to one of Musk’s many children.

This guy had a good point here.

Trump tried to make a big deal out of the fact that Biden used an autopen to sign many orders and proclamations, even posting a picture of Biden replaced by one in a series of presidents. Sorry, Donald. Here’s the truth:

There was that all-important tele-meeting with Putin that Trump was excited about, where the Russian president was late by some 45 minutes and laughed about it before a crowd.

When the call finally did get started, it went about as expected.

Trump also unveiled a copy of The Declaration of Independence at the White House, all unironically. The internet fixed the moment, thankfully. Roll the tape.

The GOP, Musk and Trump are bent on destroying the Department of Education. And that led to some inevitable self-owns.

Musk actually posted this.

Speaking of Musk, he had kind of a week. Customers are abandoning his cars, and that’s hurting Tesla stock. But don’t joke about it!

Apparently, Musk is also worried about what tariffs are going to do to his business.

It turns out that people don’t really hate Teslas. They just hate the guy behind them.

Sometimes YouTube just gets it perfectly right.

Also, while I never condone violence or vandalism as an answer, it doesn’t mean I don’t appreciate some of the dark humor around it.

Also, Jesus Chrysler is kind of an amazing handle.

James Fell from Canada had some thoughts on the Tesla blazes.

And while we should never condone this kind of thing, do we really know it’s leftists who are behind this? I mean,

The right is very upset that people are drawing Nazi symbols on the cars sold by a Nazi supporter.

There was more dialogue over those anti-Musk ads in the UK. The right is big mad about them.

On top of the failing sales, falling stock price and flaming car lots, there were also flying side panels. It’s hard not to soak in the schadenfreude, like this woman in this vid.

Some acts of poetry were in order.

Maybe this is what’s happening?

Apparently, Musk was melting down and near tears in the White House over all of this. It reminded folks of… oh, yes. This.

When it comes down to it, Musk really isn’t very smart. No, really.

And he asked us not to feel any empathy for him, right?

Americans are beginning to notice egg shortages paired with high prices.

Perhaps we shouldn’t have ended USAID.

This is from earlier, but it made the rounds again because it so captures our current situation.

This is totally random and lacks context, but it still made me giggle.

This next section I’m calling cats, birds and cool looking animals. I figure the cat in this video is named DOGE, and he’s inside a federal building.

What’s the net effect here?

I had to watch this entire thing through. The cat next to him just chilling in the box looks like my own kitty, Shade.

Someone caught this amazing moment…

And I can’t wait for my baby and my dog to play this way soon!

This is actually a selfie, right before I embark on a 22-hour trip to Beijing.

DoorDash was in the news, if you can believe it, due to their offer of interest free installments and deferred payday payment options.

For those who watch Severance, this is damn near perfect.

This is coming.

People in 13 years…

Sometimes when I worry we’re doomed, I see kids like this and I feel much better.

I don’t know when the act in this FB clip first appeared, but it proves great humor is timeless.

HBO was delivering the shocks we seem to love.

Okay, if you incest, HBO.

Dang, the internet is quick.

This FB clip is for all us new dads out there who are trying to stay healthy.

Somebody please fix this sign soon.

Now they’re getting little kids on FB to say dad jokes. I’m okay with that.

Speaking of dad jokes, here’s a FB one from the doggos.

I’ll be back online and publishing on Monday, assuming I can leap over the Great Firewall of China!

Have a great weekend—

Jay