Welcome to another week of insane happenings with our government.

The big news this week was news of the private chat group on Signal, where top White House officials including Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, NSA Mike Waltz and VP JD Vance shared top secret military plans with one another before bombing the Houthis in Yemen. They did this after Waltz accidentally invited (checks notes) the Editor in Chief of The Atlantic, Jeffrey Goldberg, to the chat, and no one seemed to notice.

The damning incompetence and chest-thumping from the participants in the chat is both condemnable and laughable. So let’s focus today on the latter.

I mean, how does a national reporter get invited into a top secret war planning chat group in the first place, right?

Imagine if this happened to you.

Did Mike Waltz just happen to have Jeffrey Goldberg from the Atlantic in his contacts? If so, why? Had he been leaking information to The Atlantic, or is he just plain bad at this?

This wins for the most concise and clever take:

Some old quotes will be haunting them for some time.

I’m still wondering how nobody else checked to see who “JG” was in the chat and why he never said anything.

As news spread of the fiasco, MAGA twisted itself into pretzels trying to make this a win for “transparency.” (Yes, war plans transparency.)

The problem with the competency and transparency arguments was the text thread itself, which could have been written for Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

War by emoji, that’s a new one.

I have a feeling we haven’t see the last of 👊🇺🇸🔥

People also aren’t ever going to let Mike Waltz forget how he treated Hillary Clinton for using a private email server and still harping about it years later.

The breach of protocol was so serious that people wondered: Was this just a bunch of drunk frat guys?

The memes followed hard.

That gives Hegseth too much credit. This is more like it:

Or possibly this by the third gin and tonic:

The Daily Show got its hands on the text from the chat.

Some imagined how would this have gone down in other times, under other leaders.

Here’s how it looked:

For you LOTR fans…

Hegseth’s response to the revelation was to attack the reporter who got invited and then printed the story.

Security experts have long warned that Signal is not secure on private phones and that our enemies could be listening.

The idea of Russia gaining such easy access is frightening.

And was that really Vance saying this stuff about Europe?

Maybe not just Russia, either. Trump’s fav dictator was feeling left out.

Then there are the Chinese.

Ah, maybe that was the plan all along! No one would ever believe they were that dumb! Still, it’s important to talk to your kids about the risks.

There is a higher lesson in this, right?

When you’re feeling down and out, turn to your support group chat, right?

Men today are in trouble and need ways to connect with each other.

Not you, though, Elon. Too weird for the cool kids.

Fox barely reported on the scandal, with Jesse Watters even comparing it to accidentally inviting your grandmother to the group family chat.

True to form, within a week, MAGA went from denial, to attacking the media, to admitting that some bad things happened but it was fine, to claiming the non-secure chat was actually preferable.

Meanwhile, Trump professed to know nothing about what was going on. Can’t have the Dear Leader tarnished by this!

Speaking of Cheeto Jesus,

Trump spent time complaining about a portrait of him he really doesn’t like but that the Governor of Colorado has up.

Purposefully distorted you say?

Better?

Bringing back last week’s JD Vance looks:

Speaking of Vance, he went to Greenland to (checks notes) make trouble for our ally Denmark. But wait, does he even own a suit?

Speaking of making trouble for our allies, the new Canadian Prime Minister isn’t lying down. Like, at all. Check out the video he recorded. (Note: Xcancel links mirror Twitter without sending any traffic to it. Issues? Click the settings gear on the upper right of the Xcancel page and select “proxy video streaming through the server.” Then click “save preferences” at the bottom.)

Commentators have noted how much more, well, educated the leaders to our north and south are.

Seen north of the border:

Some MAGA types are trying to taunt Canada but it’s not going well.

Trump is a fascist, but in the dumbest and clumsiest sense, and that means we stand a chance of preventing this:

Speaking of Nazis, let’s check in on the worst among them.

Musk is having a tough month.

It may get even tougher with a national “Tesla Takedown” day of action on March 29. Readers have been sending in images from earlier protests:

The protests have been boisterous and angry.

Even those unaccustomed to public appearances have been showing up.

The Telsa brand itself has become quite toxic. But Musk can turn things around, right?

He’s coming after anyone who comes after him!

Twitter’s original owner Jack popped up for a hot second

And this was all of us.

Even the car company’s logo is taking a beating. Forgive me for this one:

Then there’s what happens when you turn it upside down.

Owners of Telsa trucks have had it especially rough, and, well, good.

This had me chuckling.

Musk himself was very busy (checks notes) balancing silverware at Mar-a-Lago. Roll the clip.

It’s what he’s all about, right?

National mood:

The outrage against Musk has his allies scrambling to provide him legal and political cover. But they’re really not very good at this. Just listen to AG Bondi threaten him!

Please, Bondi! Do it!

Indeed, the GOP seems bent on consuming itself from within.

And this has to be pointed out. Every accusation, after all…

Checking in on RFK Jr. and — yup, still nuts.

Paid Russian shill Tim Pool is witless and unintentionally funny.

BEN STILLER IS THE EXECUTIVE PRODUCER OF THE SHOW YOU JACKASS!

There were other great MAGA self owns this week. Here’s the principled and thoughtful Catturd.

And then there’s this dude.

I’d point out the irony, but they think irony is the opposite of wrinkly.

Speak English in ‘Murica!

This was a real post from a MAGA lady about her son.

Maybe this lady would date him?

Here’s an example of why it’s impossible to have an intelligent conversation about politics.

“Gerry”—nicely played.

We don’t get to say things like this out loud much, so these two get props for doing it.

And I know we generally shouldn’t make fun of folks who don’t have access to good dental care, but this is peak MAGA and just too funny not to share.

We close out our politics section with a glimpse of what the American street revolution might look like.

Time for some doggos! Wait for it…

I am still laughing about this picture and caption.

This is what you call a good sport!

Then there’s are the kitties. Or, the cat-people.

Perfect moment. Perfect face.

This heartwarming story, courtesy of The Dodo.

Speaking of awwwww, this mama and her baby really otter win top prize.

In people news, I have some similar experience with this younger generation of workers.

There’s actually a slot going on up here.

Jennifer Coolidge has some helpful advice I will be taking.

This kid is going places.

I spoke earlier about irony. So I had to share a further thought.

I close out this week with a pair of FB reel doggy dad jokes! The first:

And the second with this adorable face as a bonus:

Have a great weekend!

