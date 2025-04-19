This week, Donald Trump decided he would defy not only convention but an actual unanimous ruling by the Supreme Court, which has finally begun to hand Trump legal defeats especially around his summary deportations of migrants without due process.

There’s no method to his mayhem, which is a blessing of sorts.

His sycophants in Washington continue to look both obsequious and idiotic.

Some even began to insist that people like Abrego García aren’t even entitled to a hearing because they may be potential gang members.

There’s mostly dead silence from Congress, except for a few brave Democrats who have put themselves in the line of fire.

These two women captured the national mood well in a beautiful but blunt aria.

Much of the nation (well, the part that actually reads the news instead of being force-fed propaganda on Fox News) was focused on the plight of Kilmar Abrega García, a Salvadoran man deported to the hellish CECOT prison in El Salvador due to “administrative error.”

Trump insists, incorrectly, that Abrego García is a gang member because of his tattoos and has even spread fake images of them to back up his bogus claim.

After Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) finally managed to confirm that Abrego García was alive, though no longer in the prison where they claimed to be holding him, the White House responded in its usual serious, sober manner.

If you're a fan of the series but didn't catch the parody on SNL, it was rather brilliant.

The other big news this week was the fallout from Trump’s tariff war with China. If you need a refresher, Trump put off tariffs on all countries for 90 days except China, on which he raised tariffs to well over 100 percent.

China retaliated, and Trump said Xi should call him to talk. So far, no call back.

China then said it would restrict rare earth mineral imports used by our high tech, automotive, telecommunications, transportation and defense industries. Trump then exempted tariffs on things his Silicon Valley backers asked for, including chips, electronics and phones.

What about all that onshoring of manufacturing that was supposed to happen from the tariffs?

The Chinese quickly understood that Trump was likely to back down because he was mostly bluffing.

Economists were tearing their hair out while warning of an impending recession from a totally unnecessary trade war.

This was an economic own goal for the ages.

Trump’s tariffs chucked an otherwise healthy and thriving economy into the toilet.

The Brits were unsparing with their assessment.

The EU is now hanging with our biggest trading partners out of necessity.

The Italian Prime Minister’s visit said a lot without saying it aloud.

Elon got a photo op because he loves fascist-adjacent leaders. But this caption made me spit up.

The Daily Show took note of Trump’s attack on the only other global economic superpower.

But surely Trump was very busy with other important things, right? Two of my favorite commentators on Facebook discussed the administration’s current priorities.

The Vice President was also in the news. As Ronny Chieng noted, JD Vance got the Chinese pretty steamed by referring to their hard working citizens as “peasants.” Chinese internet users responded with pinpoint precision.

It seemed like every time Vance popped up to say something, particularly about Abrego García, folks were ready with the smackdowns.

Even doing the PR things he’s supposed to do has proven challenging for Vance. This moment was Veep worthy.

Of course, Vance is not the only deplorable in Trump’s orbit. Trump’s Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was busy spewing constant propaganda, including false smears that Abrego García is a gang leader and criminal and will “never be a Maryland father” again.

There is no direct evidence of his criminality of course, just the fact that he (checks notes) once wore a Bulls hoodie.

Can we talk about Leavitt for a bit? A quick google search reveals that—oh, yikes.

I honestly continue to enjoy the Leavitt parodies immensely and now imagine this every time I see her give a presser. The Filet-o-Fish cross is sending me!

There’s talk of Trump trying to push out Fed Chair Jerome Powell, but don’t worry, we can all help!

In other bad news, the FDA is being so gutted that it is giving up on food inspections.

Truly a lawless Jungle out there. But what about the invisible hand of the market?

There are big changes at the CDC too, if its website on Covid is any indication.

What is even happening?!

He’s probably deadly correct on this. Others kept it going.

And let’s not forget what Trump even said once.

As economic malaise sets in, some new vernacular just dropped.

The online right demonstrated why they are both so dumb and so dangerous.

They can’t believe that millions turned up April 5 and millions more will show up today to stand against Trump. George Soros must be paying us all!!!

First post by a new hire in the Trump administration. See the problem?!

They’re not sending their best and brightest. Speaking of which,

They’re still strongly opinionated nonetheless.

Proud bigot Rep. Nancy Mace getting stuffed in a locker again:

It’s all about those Christian values, right?

Billionaire Bezos made headlines with his all-female space crew.

This publicity stunt felt like it was mistimed and had misread the room.

Across the pond, JK Rowling was front and center yet again after the UK’s Supreme Court held that anti-discrimination laws protecting women do not apply to trans women. She celebrated, noting that she loves it when a plan comes together and posting pictures of herself smoking a cigar and drinking a cocktail.

Her gleeful, smug posts drew responses.

The internet fixed her post.

Artists got to work.

I can’t believe someone came across this just in time for this week’s Skeets!

On to a series of adorable dogs, or as I call them, adoradogs.

This one anticipates words well.

While this one waits till safety’s in the bag.

Don’t skip past this darling.

I am tickled by the slo-motion capture here.

Everyone needs a little gentle instruction.

Okay, so here is Risky Business doggie style:

Over in the cat world, I would really like to know what this dispute involved. Sound up.

In the wild, they are deadly hunters because nothing can see them coming.

As pets in our homes, it’s quite another story.

This story shows quite a unique bond.

This bird is like the corgi of the bird world with that butt wiggle. Volume up to get the full soundtrack effect!

Over in the human world, another rare specimen:

Of course, sometimes it’s women whom we’d rather not engage with. This story is apparently true and simply wild. Plus, it’s set to music. :)

This is pretty much me also.

Some random humor to close things out.

I admit, I said his name aloud both ways.

Now, I could see Trump’s face on THIS version of the monument.

This guy needs his own show:

I recently ate at an Indian restaurant in Chicago several days in a row, and by the third day the waiter was asking me if I really meant “American spicy.”

This is how I want to be with my kids one day.

I can’t get this description of jury duty out of my head.

I would have laughed aloud if someone said this to me.

And this woman’s story totally made my morning. I’m still laughing about it as I post it here.

I close with an ET-bitty dad joke.

I’m saving that one for my kids someday.

Have a great weekend!

Jay