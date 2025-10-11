Another insane week in the ever-more-insane USA! Let’s begin with a mood that may feel familiar:

One big reason we all feel so off-balance is that the president is unwell. And that can never be good. This week he claimed some pretty amazing things about…Osama bin Laden? Here’s Seth Meyers with the recap.

And he spent his time promoting Trump watches. No, he really did.

Here was my favorite part of the comments section. (Do not read the comments section unless you are an internet professional.)

The Trump watch promo reminded me of this story. If you haven’t seen it, you’re welcome.

The White House keeps posting videos of Versaill—I mean, the Oval Office.

Sometimes you just need to hear someone go off on Trump and MAGA, so if it’s been a while, this is great therapy.

Before we jump into the rest of the week’s happenings, here’s a quick primer.

The big news of the week was the regime’s attempts to send the National Guard into Portland. According to Trump, the city is burning to the ground and store windows are all boarded up.

The Daily Show took this depiction head on.

Dog killer Kristi Noem even traveled to the city to make her point and grab some camera time facing off against, as Benny Johnson called it, an “army of Antifa.”

Careful what you film there, Kristi. It’s forever.

Her visit is best appreciated with the soundtrack provided by the protestors themselves! Sound up.

The history books are going to have to explain what this was all about one day.

Simply ribbeting moments!

What would the National Guard even do if it ever did deploy there anyway?

Portland wasn’t the only city in Trump’s sights. There was also Chicago, which 47 described as a “hellscape.” Kudos to Gov. JB Pritzker for this amazing response, which Jimmy Kimmel amplified on his show:

Gavin Newsom’s not the only governor who knows how to deal with the Orange Menace!

The GOP is losing the messaging war over the shutdown, so they’ve turned to calling the upcoming No Kings Day a gathering of dangerous terrorist antifa types.

Jesse Watters of Fox brought a “former antifa member” on his show to talk about the dangers, but people noticed something quite interesting.

The eyes are quite distinctive. Such a coincidence that masked guys with the same eyes are part of drug cartel gangs, Gaza terror cells and antifa!

The regime also touted they had captured the girlfriend of one of the founders of antifa.

All this talk about antifa (still waiting for the agenda, come on guys) has MAGA in a lather. But also a bit confused.

In other news, Attorney General “Pamtifa” Bondi appeared before the Senate for testimony, if you can call it that. For the lowdown on that, here’s the Daily Show.

Bondi has also long touted that this is the “most transparent” administration ever. But at the hearing? Not so much. Here’s more coverage from The Daily Show.

Speaking of shady prosecutors, Trump’s handpicked new U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Lindsay Halligan, got grand juries to indict James Comey and Letitia James. She’s had a tough go of it, even saying “Brooklyn, NJ” on her filing.

Andy Borowitz took note of her incompetence.

There was another ass kissi—I mean, cabinet meeting—this week, leaving us again wondering how the hell these people are in charge. But at least we left with this photo!

RFK Jr. managed to look stupider than ever, drawing a connection between circumcision and autism… because the babies might have taken Tylenol after?

He also said this.

Here is what Thelma Johnson—and, actually most of us—heard.

She had another zinger worth mentioning.

Hegseth claimed we are building an air base in Idaho for Qatar—something he had to walk back quickly, but not before this take popped into my feed.

The Nobel Peace Prize didn’t go to Donald Trump this year, despite his incessant lobbying.

With Kimmel the hits kept coming. It’s almost like he’s mad Trump tried to cancel him. (“Big mistake. Huge.”)

Sometimes real life is just far stranger than fiction and becomes impossible to parody. Here’s my favorite example from this week, which left me gobsmacked.

SNL gave us some gems last week. One of them was Colin Jost as Pete Hegseth. Here is a taste of that.

Bad Bunny was the host, where he got to speak freely (y en español) about his upcoming Super Bowl halftime headliner status.

Finally, this made my week. Two of my favorite things in the same thread!

We have a wealth of dog videos this week. I don’t know how it happened. Sometimes the algos become alldoggos I guess!

The indignation on the rodent’s face here is everything.

This was me this morning when my pup tried to get me up.

Two feel good moments, showing why they are humankind’s best friends. First, all the kisses please.

This one is like a Hallmark special in under a minute.

There’s always one adventurous pup, and one that is like WTF.

Took me a second to understand that this was about math.

Act casual, act casual, nothing to see here…

Lego your doubts.

The face of royalty.

The face of fortitude.

The face of parenthood.

I wonder if dinosaurs would have played with golf balls.

Any day starts off well with a penguin at a bubble party.

Or a bear in a swing.

Or a baby giraffe trying to figure out why its head is up so high.

In honor of the upcoming holiday…

Speaking of getting caught in the act, if there were more sale offers like this, I might check out FB Marketplace more often.

Now I’m wondering if Ari Shapiro uses AI for his reporting.

Guys can be weird about what it means to be a guy. This response was perf.

Rest in peace, your secret taken to the grave.

I was annoyed too because I know damn well which egg is next and I assume the eggs do too, poor things.

But stuff like this is what the internet was invented for!

This bit of Peanuts lore was unknown to me, but now I respect Charlie Brown even more.

I’m dog sitting my friend’s dog Cleo and she is having a similar problem, but unfortunately not from her mouth…

Modern living.

There are many takes on this video, but this one rang truest to me personally.

Art gasp moment.

This is Murphy’s law in action.

Influencers in the wild.

Anyone else hear this in his voice?

Sending this to my white American friends.

Here is a dad joke to close things out, but told by a mom.

Have a fabulous weekend!

Jay