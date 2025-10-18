It’s NO KINGS day across America. And in case it wasn’t clear, it’s directed at this guy:

Kudos to the photographer! Before we get into the lay of the land, let’s check in on the would-be king’s son Eric.

Trump the “peacemaker” got his mug on the cover of Time Magazine again. But he wasn’t happy about the shot. Here’s Stephen Colbert to show why.

Other than the disturbing likeness of his neck tuck to a certain body part, folks had some other pressing questions.

Hope you’re not drinking coffee when you see this take.

Can we bring this full circle?

The week started with a national holiday, and the White House put a ketchup-stained finger on the “Columbus Day” side of the cultural scale. But the internet was ready.

The official WH statement was way out there. Here’s one citizen’s sharp point of view on that (excuse the small factual errors, which can happen in such rants).

Trump remained obsessed about not winning what he has long coveted…

…while he took a victory lap over the Israel / Gaza peace deal. Here he is shaking the hand of another admiring world leader.

When the leader of the far-right in Italy can’t even stand you…

Jimmy Kimmel continued to ride the wave of goodwill Trump created for him.

The NO KINGS protests today are on everyone’s minds, and the stakes have been raised by GOP officials labeling organizers and participants as America haters and domestic terrorists.

It seemed a good time to bring this one back.

Kimmel used his platform to highlight some of the chaos happening around the country in these Democratic war zones.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt insulted half the country with her dangerous and divisive rhetoric. When the email lady did that, that hurt the right’s feelings.

Then there is the whole antifa thing. Antifa is everywhere. It’s in our cities. It’s leading the protests.

It’s so big, it’s basically everyone. Even them.

It turns out antifa isn’t very relevant or active. But something new has risen to take its place.

They tried to use tear gas to subdue their leader.

Tanks for nothing, Texas National Guard.

The internet was soon hopping!

I hesitated to post this because I suspect it might be AI (amphibian intelligence).

Our banner was born.

Too much?

Halloween and ICE protests already bear much in common.

Trump struck back. (Not really.)

They thought it was “antifa.” It’s really “inflata.”

Oh, Portland, never change.

The White House still insists that it’s a war zone though.

Jim Jordan poked his head up and tried to chime in. Didn’t go well.

Unclear if this took place recently or not, but the commentary was amazing.

Math. Not even once.

The Pope has been speaking out lately against the immigration policies of the regime.

(Yes, this image is taken out of context, he just loves baseball.)

To do his dirty work, Trump relies on a group of Death Ea—I mean, cabinet officials. SNL took note and brought back some fan favs.

And they didn’t hold back on Weekend Update either.

Speaking of Saturday Night Live, Kimmel noticed something hilarious about Stephen Miller.

Speaking of human waste, Kristi Noem had a problem with getting rid of ICE’s and her own this week, which led to this amazing response.

RFK Jr.’s statements about autism continued to draw attention because correlation ain’t causation, unless…

Pete Hegseth told the world that Qatar would now have a military base in Idaho.

Maybe he figures now that he’s kicked out the Pentagon Press corp, he can say and do whatever he wants.

Treasury Secretary Steve Bessent keeps offering bail out money to Argentina, now up to $40 billion.

Anger across America is being driven by ICE’s daily attacks on minority and immigrant communities.

ICE recruitment is interesting these days.

They’re stopping people and demanding to see papers, which is, you know, deeply ironic.

The courts aren’t allowing Trump to to deploy federal troops to states where the governor doesn’t want them, but he did get them into (checks notes) ah yes, the war-ravaged city of Memphis.

The other thing that captivated the nation’s attention and generated significant disgust was this story:

Stephen Colbert sees a pattern.

While local GOP state organizations condemned the group chat members and removed them from office, JD Vance decided to excuse their behavior.

GOP leaders are having trouble wrapping their lips around the scandal.

The MAGA cope now includes matchmaking for the far right.

Speaking of MAGA cope, this dude proved our politics are a horseshoe.

How about it indeed!

The reality is, we aren’t getting free healthcare, and it’s about to get more expensive for millions if the GOP gets its way.

On top of that, think of the upheavals in the job market from AI.

Speaking of AI, X launched a purge of bot accouts.

We’re still waiting on the Epstein files while the government remains closed down to protect them from release.

The double standard of protecting powerful males while female victims go without justice needs constant calling out.

And the Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime show is still outraging the right, so let’s double down!

He is, after all, an American.

In fairness, he didn’t have to deal with the counter agents or TSA. But what a happy doggo!

Sound up for this prancer dancer.

New pet hack unlocked!

“You wanna pizza me?!”

This is a clip from years ago that was making the rounds again:

Mistakes were made, but it was fun!

It’s… Catman.

This changes everything.

Need a cute moment?

I always assumed peacocks couldn’t fly with all their fancy feathers.

Another classic clip that made the rounds, if you missed it from before.

Leave it to beaver…

Winner for best caption is…

Speaking of bird sounds,

The Lady doth protest too much?

We lost a great actress this week, Diane Keeton.

I can’t explain why this is so funny to me.

Ten moves is all it took to complete that face.

Wait, this is also me and I’m Gen X.

Some of the best humor on the internet right here.

The set up on this bit is worth the payoff.

I sent this to all my gay Whitney Houston loving friends.

When a redaction isn’t really a redaction.

Real life is often funnier than anything we can imagine.

“First look.”

As a chess player, I’m embarrassed not to have laughed right away.

I did however immediately lol here:

Oh! I found “British Dad Humour” and it’s amazing.

Ok, one more!

No, your humor is perfect.

That was three dad jokes, I know. Okay, just one more to end things!

Have an amazing day! And if you’re out there with NO KINGS as I hope you are, be loud, be peaceful, be safe! Those are the only “domestic terrorists” George Soros will pay afterwards!

Jay