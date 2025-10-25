My brother Kaiser is a Chinese history scholar, and he sent me something of a “Welp” moment. It looks like the U.S. is currently experiencing late Qing dynasty malaise:

Okay, I can’t really read the above either, but here’s the translation: (!!!)

Ouch, that last one. History rhymes, even in different languages!

Speaking of imperial grounds, a new Presidential sign just landed:

Wait a sec. Didn’t Trump say he wouldn’t touch the East Wing? Because he loves it, and it’s his favorite building? No? Play the clip.

It’s really hard to imagine a more apt symbol for what’s happening to our country.

We can always count on Thelma Johnson for the best takes.

Note: Xcancel links mirror Twitter without sending any traffic to it. Issues? Click the settings gear on the upper right of the Xcancel page and select “proxy video streaming through the server.” Then click “save preferences” at the bottom. Still no? Copy the link into a URL and remove the word “cancel” after the letter X in the URL and it will take you to the original video.

Ooof.

Donald was overseeing the whole thing of course.

And what good could possibly come of this demo—oh!

Related news item:

Wait, has anyone tried looking…

Newsom with more top level trolling:

So what’s all this gonna look like when it’s over?

Let’s get another view of what’s happening on the ground.

Andy Borowitz nailing it.

Many people have been saying the new ballroom should have a distinctive and memorable name.

And to go with it, some ambiance.

The week started off on a very different note, with millions of us still feeling uplifted from the 2,700 “No Kings” rallies around the nation. Fox of course had a different take on the protests.

The White House responded to No Kings Day by (checks notes) leaning into the idea of Trump as king.

Do they even realize those are the queen’s crowns?!

On the West Coast, they tried to spoil the day by (checks notes again) firing live ammunition over the I-5 highway.

The right had trouble wrapping its head around what so many were so mad about.

The DOJ tried to claim all of us were paid (by George Soros of course) and that you can tell because of identical signage.

There were so many great (and different) signs readers sent to me. I can’t include them all, but here are a few favs.

Many versions of this one:

Took me three seconds to get this lol

One of the most frustrating aspects of modern America is…

This is how I felt!

Many variations of this excellent new word:

This is one way to get a lot of car honks!

Winning word play here.

And in a similar vein, with great artwork!

RFK Jr., we’re keeping all the receipts.

I’ve noticed how HCR has to put “okay to read before bed” on her posts these days.

Funny and horrifying at the same time:

Inflatable toilet costume. Nice.

I will never look at this word the same again.

Sofa king good.

A few variations on this butterfly:

Putting it plainly:

We’re gonna need a lot of these.

This is a whole mood.

Not a sign from the streets, but a great image from Alt-National Parks Service:

We’re definitely not in Kansas any more.

They talk about antifa, but it’s inflata that they should worry about.

When you put it that way…

This one is perhaps my favorite of all time.

Millions turning out really got to Twitler, who posted an AI-generated video of himself wearing a crown and becoming incontinent while flying over protesters.

Mrs. Frazzled from Instagram delivered her signature gentle parenting take.

The GOP thought it was done with secret Nazi chat groups being leaked, but nope. Here’s The Daily Show on the latest revelation:

Speaking of awful GOP officials, Trump pardoned serial fraudster George Santos.

The White House admitted that it is just out there killing people on mere suspicion of drug smuggling, including the claim that a boat with five engines has to be ferrying drugs.

This woman has a fun way of presenting pretty horrible things. Here’s her news summary for the week:

More excellent citizen commentary:

New MCU movie promos just dropped.

Send this to your MAGA family members and see how they respond.

I know it’s not the National Guard’s fault, but now they’re detaining people for peacefully protesting their presence, and that’s just not okay. These guys took up the cause!

This was a good point to bring back from the year 2020.

Speaking of weak-willed, the right is still fuming about Bad Bunny headlining the Super Bowl halftime show. Here’s a great depiction of that anger.

Europeans don’t really get our peculiar American pastimes.

I try to avoid most AI videos, but I’m going to make an exception here.

Speaking of Kristi Noem, her ICE agents were in NYC and got chased out of Canal Street by a crowd of people led by a woman who became an instant hero. She deserves a statue in her honor.

A small plea: It’s honestly a bit discouraging when more readers let their subscriptions lapse than volunteer to support my work. To the one reader who took out a paid subscription yesterday—thank you! Can we see a handful today? Who’s feeling grateful for laughs in these scary times?

This Substack is entirely user supported and always free for those who can’t afford a paid subscription. If it’s within your means to buy me a coffee a month, I’d be most grateful. — Jay

I can’t remember when my dog learned the word “walk,” but she goes nuts now when I say it. That reaction is pretty universal, per this compilation:

The doggo in the back is living his best life.

This nearly guarantees a giggle.

This narrative is so clear and well done.

Halloween is just around the corner, so it’s dog costume time, too!

Herman is a good boy and a fast learner.

Your moment of cuteness for the week:

Cat comedy is the best.

Sneaky puss, this one.

A comedy duo here.

“If I fits, I sits.”

Iguana say something here. Not sure what though.

Location, location, location.

Several comedians had great acts to share this week. I can attest that gay men do what women are said to do here:

He must have had to rehearse this so many times!

As a new dad, I am definitely becoming this person.

And we’ll round things out this week with a mom telling a dad joke.

Have a great weekend, and don’t forget to buy me that cup of coffee a month if you can swing it!

Jay