This week, like the guy in the White House, was all over the place. But despite the ups and downs, crazy speeches and shutdowns, a few things remained constant. Like his slide in popularity.

Or the fact that certain files remain unreleased. We should always keep that in mind whenever he names yet another city on his hit list.

We saw a novel approach by Trump on this matter this week. Instead of releasing the Epstein files, he said we’d get (checks notes) the Amelia Earhart files.

Yeah, that wasn’t going to do it.

This distraction had the unintended and ironic effect of focusing everyone back on the Epstein files because of the memes.

Too soon?

Even Trump’s attacks on Democratic leaders over the shutdown couldn’t keep the subject at bay.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) didn’t help matters much with this oops for the ages.

Note: Xcancel links mirror Twitter without sending any traffic to it. Issues? Click the settings gear on the upper right of the Xcancel page and select “proxy video streaming through the server.” Then click “save preferences” at the bottom. Still no? Copy the link into a URL and remove the word “cancel” after the letter X in the URL and it will take you to the original video.

That broken escalator dogged Trump all week. It probably wouldn’t have even made much news except that Trump turned it into a major international incident.

The mockery was both brutal and inevitable after that.

The press office of Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) doesn’t miss.

Nor does The Onion.

The embarrassing behavior of U.S. fans at the Ryder Cup continued to draw commentary.

And we have to talk about that pair of speeches that Hegseth and Trump made all the generals sit through. Let’s hear from the comedians the White House hates so much.

Colbert weighed in on Hegseth:

As did Jimmy Fallon:

(I only got the last part because I got sucked into watching “The Summer I Turned Pretty” because I’m actually a 14-year-old boy.)

I can’t rewatch any part of Hegseth’s speech without thinking of this now.

There was a second Nordic God reference, if you can believe it. But it was confusing.

Never forget:

Also, no beards?!

The Onion, again.

And why was Hegseth disrespecting the C-in-C?

After Hegseth’s underhanded insult, it was Trump’s turn to talk. The Daily Show’s Ronny Chieng summed things up nicely.

Many remarked on the stone-cold reception by the nation’s generals.

It was really like being held prisoner and tortured.

Jimmy Kimmel is happily back on the air and pulling no punches with 47.

Meanwhile, with poor job numbers and rising prices, Trump has trotted out an old excuse.

JD Vance stuck his head up again and had to duck back down quickly. This parody account is one of my favorites.

Trump raised tariffs on imported furniture, which of course was the perfect opening.

The other big news of course is the government shutdown. The House Republicans all went home for it (where they are also advised not to hold town halls…). Friend of the Human Rights Campaign Rep. Sarah McBride went looking for them.

Former FBI Director Jim Comey got indicted on trumped-up charges.

There was a horrific shooting, yet again, this time in Michigan. We all waited to see how the FBI would spin it.

We condemn the violence, but also the absurdity of the blame game.

The regime is so deep in spin mode that they keep insisting Portland is “war ravaged.”

They always expect the rest of us to clean up their damn messes.

Fox even got a supposed “former Antifa” guy on the Jesse Watters show.

Fair question!

The cultural commentary is on point.

Look, who’s to say it’s not actually a “FORMER ANTIFA” on his show?

Stay tuned:

I’m glad people in the autism community are still blasting RFK’s ignorant, dangerous statements.

I would pay to see this happen.

Governor Newsom’s team is on the job.

Ooooh, Loomer tried it! Never try it with these Twitter snipers!

Stephen Miller has been a favorite target lately.

Nancy Mace also poked her head up to spout some hate.

The manosphere’s Theo Von has a podcast that really does make you dumber in under 90 minutes. This take shows how that is.

There’s a lot of compelled speech and censorship coming out of the Trump government these days to cover for failed policy.

If they could cancel the NFL and Bad Bunny, they would.

And can we check in on Tuomas Malinen to see if he survived this?

Even the bears understand that these are not normal times.

It’s animal time! Here’s footage of my spirit animal going through the motions.

Here’s my other spirit animal, kickin’ it á la playa.

Sound up for this tiny dancer.

I had no idea that ducks also wag their tails.

Nailed it.

It’s also his pooping face.

Give him all the treats!!!

He really knows how to get his goat.

I have the same question now.

Speaking of fuzzy things…

A physics joke posted by a friend.

Get it? Red shift? Anyway…

This is high-level trolling from Merriam-Webster.

Speaking of new eras,

Say this out loud if you don’t get it right away.

Okay, that was a surprise dad joke, so here’s the real one, complete with video, to wrap things up today.

Have a great weekend!

