I’m not going to sugarcoat this. The year 2026 is off to a terrible start.

I think this woman speaks (shouts?) for all of us.

At least Jason Salmon manages to absorb the headlines and provide a bright beacon:

Morgan Evelyn Cook proved you can be both horrified and still take violent, awful men down a few pegs.

Resistance takes many forms, we are reminded by this fine example.

Note: Xcancel links like the one above mirror Twitter without sending it traffic. Some GIFs may load automatically, just swipe them down. Give it a sec to load. Issues? Click the settings gear on the upper right of the Xcancel page and select “proxy video streaming through the server.” Then click “save preferences” at the bottom.

Still no? Copy the link into a browser and remove the word “cancel” after the letter X in the URL and it will take you to the original tweet.

In Trumpworld, Dear Leader gave an interview to Sean Hannity. I think we should all encourage Trump to try this!

Trump held a White House meeting with oil executives about Venezuela’s vast untapped oil reserves. But him wandering off in the middle of it is what we’ll remember most.

The senior moments weren’t quite done for the day.

BTW this is the fresh hell we live in now.

Trump had opinions on Denmark’s historic claim to Greenland.

Last weekend, we were attacking Venezuela, if you’re keeping tabs on the year so far.

They’re calling Rubio the “Viceroy of Venezuela” after Trump declared we would run the oil-rich but democracy-poor nation.

This clip summed up what was really happening.

But how to explain to MAGA that this squares with “no foreign forever wars” and “no blood for oil”? The Daily Show found one MAGA preacher’s answer.

Already, things aren’t going so well. An oil executive told Trump to his face that Venezuela is “uninvestable,” and the Maduro regime is somehow still in charge of Venezuela’s internal security and military.

This meme popped up again in the best way after the initial attack.

Still, the American right seized the moment to puff out its chest and threaten other nations, including our neighbors.

Canada has had it with us, and for good reason.

Actually, the whole democratic world pretty much feels the same.

Sen. Lindsey Graham hasn’t been this excited since the couch scene in Heated Rivalry.

Jamie Kaler described our foreign policy in terms even MAGA might understand.

Now that Maduro is in custody, there’s the matter of his criminal trial.

The internet spotted Maduro with an astonishing number of outfit changes in the first day.

Trump has now brought Greenland back up, thinking he’s on a roll.

He delivered a rambling, 90 minute speech to the GOP on the fifth anniversary of January 6. The Republican conference had gathered at the Kennedy Center (yes, Kennedy Center) to suffer through it, and Jimmy Kimmel had it covered:

Congress came back into session… we think?

Lately, the far right is all about exposing “fraud,” so we need to expose some of theirs, too.

Gov. Newsom isn’t the only blue state governor with game these days.

Dan Savage earned his surname with this one.

Speaking of that ghoul…

This may be one of the most unintentionally funny MAGA interviews I’ve seen.

I’d much rather talk about pets and animals than politics today. Meet Herschel, who has greeted the new year correctly.

This was actually me on the treadmill the other day.

How about a whole compilation of doggo grooming moments to lift the mood?

Okay, one more grooming moment—more zen than the others lol.

Leave it to the greyhound to cause a ruckus.

Just when you least expect it.

Still smiling from this voiceover.

I think she’s about to wig out.

The perfect caption doesn’t ex—

I’m no expert, but I think this next one might be AI.

This is how you deal with bad cat behavior.

Speaking of naughty kitties, here are two who just won’t let it go.

Baby, don’t herd me!

The goat with the bag on his head had no idea of the panic it caused.

This is a horse experience at WTF moment.

This video from Poland’s Wrocław Zoo made the rounds. The muntjac doesn’t think this is a game, though. He’s ready to rumble.

The world was gripped by the drama of the clash.

I think I saw this movie…

Not to body shame, but I had no idea ladybugs were so chunky. Major props for getting that body airborne!

Speaking of awkward lady moments, here’s Meryl Streep having one on Stephen Colbert’s podcast. A classic.

This one is for the musicians and musician lovers out there.

Terrible Maps had a timely one for us.

And Chicken Hour served up some survival tips appropriate for the week.

This is one of my favorite little girls who maybe doesn’t realize how funny she is, in large part because of her brogue.

We close out this tough week with a stupid dad joke. Because we just need to. I think if my husband (wait, what husband?!) ever did this to me, I‘d get a divorce.

Have a great weekend, and a better week ahead, I hope!

Jay