The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ann Harrell's avatar
Ann Harrell
2h

First time I have even smiled this week, and I actually chuckled out loud! Thanks, Jay.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rosemary Siipola's avatar
Rosemary Siipola
2h

Perfect way to face today. Rally at noon!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
31 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jay Kuo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture