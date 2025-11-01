With Trump overseas and the government shut down, I thought it would be a week light on content for today’s column.

I was mistaken. Welcome to the Trumpocene.

History is rhyming, by the way. And it’s not even subtle about it.

Even while he was away in Asia, demolition of the East Wing continued apace.

He got mad about (checks notes) a Canadian ad that featured Ronald Reagan’s own words on tariffs.

And so of course, he raised tariffs on Canada. Again.

Melania actually wanted to see them go much higher.

Trump first headed off to Malaysia. Here’s Stephen Colbert’s report on how that leg went.

While on his plane, Trump boasted to reporters about his recent cognitive test results. But why does he need so many in the first place? Here’s Jimmy Kimmel with an epic challenge.

Honestly, we don’t need a live cognitive battle to see how impaired our Commander in Chief already is. The Japanese (and the world) got a good taste of that when Trump arrived there to meet with the new prime minister.

The wandering grandpa clips exploded. Here was my favorite take.

When Trump arrived in South Korea, their president tried to feed his ego in the most on-the-nose way possible.

Fun fact: The crown was a replica of six found from the Silla period in Korean history. I had to look up how it fell, to see if the Koreans were being, you know, ironic.

Here’s a throwback to when Trump visited the U.K. and how folks received him there.

Meanwhile, back in the U.S., state governors and federal authorities continued to square off.

The government remained shuttered, the GOP House remained absent, and the Senate continued to suck up to… oh wait. Do I spy a crack in the wall?

ICE and the CBP continued their assaults upon citizens, residents and our democracy.

ICE even came to Canal Street in New York, where the woman in the polka dot dress became legend, middle fingers raised.

Gotham’s bat signal got an update.

The Department of Homeland Security social media team continues to crank out dystopian basement fascioporn. But the rest of us see through it.

Basically,

Speaking of teenagers running our official government accounts, there was also this.

As U.S. farmers looked for relief from the Chinese boycott of their produce, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent managed to beclown himself even further.

Memes followed. If you’re a Spideyverse fan, this one goes hard.

After his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump announced that China would get everything it wanted in exchange for, well, beans. The good folks at The Onion had the full report.

RFK Jr. admitted there was no actual evidence linking Tylenol and autism. But the worm’s out of the apple already.

We had to suffer through another week of Karoline Leavitt. But at least we had Stephen Colbert to let us smile about it.

In case you missed it from earlier, I love this read of Leavitt and her faux Christian B.S. Extra points for the Epstein cross!

Speaker Mike Johnson appeared before cameras to once again insist that the GOP was, and wasn’t, in control of government.

He also insisted that the GOP is working up a healthcare plan.

And Johnson is just never gonna shake the rumors.

The Senate, which remains marginally open, had its share of moments.

The populist left wing of the Democratic party is resurgent these days, and that draws its share of critics from the center and the right. But former swimmer Riley Gaines should probably just sit down at this point.

It’s never going to not be funny.

Billionaires have poured tons of money into the campaign of a sexual predator from New York, and I don’t mean Trump this time.

And who thought “Hot Girls for Cuomo” was a good idea given his history?

While Trump was away, the mice would play, but maybe this was taking it too far. Remember when I said it was a light content week? Well, this happened. (The opinions expressed in this reel are speculative and for hilarious purposes only.)

The commentary multiplied as fast as JD Vance face memes.

Wow, the internet is quick and deadly.

Way to bring it full circle!

Now we’re getting quite meta.

Time for the new classics.

This is some cold play.

When Trump returned, there was a new covfefe moment.

They did up the White House for Halloween.

The Christian Right has a problem with Halloween as a satanic event, but it still likes to play dress up. Let’s put the commentary to a slap bass track.

Trump and the feckless GOP of course are only in power because of their rabid base of MAGA voters. The left isn’t playing nice anymore.

Perhaps MAGA could use some civics lessons. We can’t get them to open a book, but maybe they’d watch an educational cooking show?

Or maybe we could just do what the Chinese reportedly did.

I’m trying to get my daughter not to act this way around her didi (little brother in Chinese).

This is true. It is really cute. Especially at the end.

Happy Doggoween! The one in the ghost sheet lolololol

New instrument just dropped: the catpipes.

This is an oldie, but it crossed my feed again, and so I’m resharing it in case you missed it the last time.

Fashion trends these days are getting wild.

This is me with my two babies, so it’s fatherhood, too.

In honor of the season, this was a scream.

In the world of humans being dumb, SNL brilliantly skewered bro-casts and how young men get their info nowadays.

This person inadvertently became famous. But the story is pretty funny!

In other celebrity news, it’s not going well for the British royal family. Here’s the Menswear Guy with the kill shot.

Derek Guy was on a roll this week on decidedly non-fashion subjects, and this one hit home for me.

Speaking of AI,

And perhaps we should. This week, Elon Musk’s AI Grok came out with “Grokipedia” as a competitor to Wikipedia, and irony is dead. Courtesy of Professor Mark Lemley of Stanford, a story in two parts.

Speaking of marks, this took me way longer to understand than it should have, which means I’m probably one now.

I couldn’t stop watching this.

Women who’ve had it was a bit of a theme this week. Er—year.

She’s back, and still on about the arrangements in this song.

I want to know how many of you got called out here.

For all of us who are trying and often not succeeding, this is for us.

Speaking of trying, Riley is working hard to say words. Her baby babble sounds like a mix of Chinese and English. Here’s the French version.

And the Liverpudlian version.

It was Halloween weekend, so here are some winners:

I am disappointed in my friends for not achieving anything close to this.

Parenting win!

There was this guy…

And then a slew of bad dad costume jokes, courtesy of the older crowd.

As for me and my fam, I was quite Despicable with my minions in tow.

Riley worried about my sudden nasal growth.

Even Windsor got into the fun. Well, sort of.

I’m calling Halloween an “overall” success. Have a great weekend!

Jay