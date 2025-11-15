Okay, listen up. There was a lot that went down this week (no pun intended) that will have future historians wondering how to teach young students about it one day.

We’ll get to all that, but with each week there’s an increasingly disturbing sense that the Republic is actually the butt of some terrible joke and we’re all in on it now.

I mean, when the president is reading from a script like this while getting booed roundly by the crowd….

Even Ivanka is well aware.

We’re careening from crisis to crisis while everything gets more expensive. Here’s SNL’s take on the state of things as of last weekend:

Speaking of heading home for Turkey Day…

New holiday TV special:

The Nodfather gave someone another holiday idea:

Gov. Newsom’s team with the layup.

SNL wasn’t quite done with that symbolic moment in the White House, recapping it again on Weekend Update.

And in other Oval Office news…

To assuage voters, Trump proposed some solutions. Like a 50-year mortgage that would basically make everyone die in debt.

There was also a $2,000 “tariff check” dangled by the White House.

To the dismay of resistance Dems, but the great relief of federal workers who went 40+ days without pay, the government reopened—proving Dems still have to work on their endgame.

The commentary…

Now, I know what many of you are waiting for. There was that small matter of the Epstein files, with a big tranche of 20K of them released by the Epstein estate itself. (Inquiring minds want to know: Did the FBI really never ask for them?!)

It must have felt gratifying to Team Newsom, which had earlier released this:

The three emails highlighted by the Dems on the House Oversight Committee led to some uncomfortable truths for MAGA Republicans, who apparently hadn’t yet landed on Planet Obvious.

Colbert may be canceled next year, but he’s not going down without taking some down with him.

The emails give an unvarnished view into Epstein’s mind on the question of Trump.

It’s actually a no-win to be besties with a pedophile. Imagine if Epstein instead was like, “Oh, I love Trump! He and I share so many wonderful secrets!”

Trump trotted out his claim that the whole Epstein file thing was a “Democratic hoax,” implying he was being set up.

So, everything is a hoax, the Democrats have a DeLorean, and Trump is Biff in this timeline. Do I have that right?

Slow clap for whoever made this.

Right about now, the QAnon folks must feel pretty silly, considering how much time they spent trying to decode pizza orders.

And on those emails, can we talk about this?

And what is the email lady herself thinking now?

Bravo to the screenwriters! Irony is alive and wears a pant suit.

The White House was so desperate to staunch the political bleeding that they (checks notes) brought Rep. Lauren Boebert (Q-CO) to the Situation Room to try and get her to change her conspiracy-addled mind. (I gotta say, trying to convince a crazy conspiracy peddler that there’s isn’t a dangerous pedophile ring at the highest levels of government by locking her in a secure White House facility with you to get her to block release of the Epstein files is probably going to backfire.)

Newsom’s office couldn’t resist this dig.

The Onion captured the sentiments of the new American right.

Epstein is like hot political covfefe. Every time the White House tries to project business as usual, it runs into the Epstein wall.

It’s all so complicated for the public to understand, right?

The wildest Epstein email (epstemail?) had the dead pedo’s brother (checks notes, blinks repeatedly) asking him to ask Steve Bannon (!!) whether “Putin has photos of Trump blowing Bubba.”

Wait… Bubba?!

It was probably asked in jest, but we’ve truly come full circle.

My feed pretty much exploded.

New Time cover?

Okay, okay, settle down.

When reality gives South Park a run for its money…

Then there was all the copium being smoked by the right.

The headlines nowadays, sheesh.

If you missed this…

The Daily Show weighed in and destroyed her.

Wow, the internet is fast.

She’s not living this down, like ever.

Maybe we’re all never living this down.

We’re in a time where even the news alerts are comic goldmines.

Here’s another.

MAGA is increasingly experiencing trouble with its brand.

For all those with MAGA uncles coming for the holidays…

Here’s one to keep at the ready.

The billionaires and oligarchs were having a bad week.

Including Elon Musk.

Actually, Musk was having a particularly bad week as venerated author Joyce Carol Oates eviscerated him in a series of takedowns. To which Musk replied, “She’s a meanie.”

Cue Muskmeltdown.

Oh, she wasn’t quite done with him.

The anti-Muskers cheered.

Long live the liberal arts!

Her responses to the comments were fire.

The internet:

Damn, that was satisfying to witness!

The dog algos got me this week. Well, the dog/baby algos did anyway.

Quasidoggo here melted my heart:

Beaux Tox, though? Really? 🤣

Glad to know my pup passed this test. Or rather, I did.

Ten seconds of him and I’m a fan already.

I would never get to work on time either with this little buddy on my route.

Opie is a very good boy.

This took me three seconds to understand, but then ha!

An a-bridged training session.

Jump scare!

I don’t know what I would do if I caught my cat in this act. Probably post it like she did.

Catching kitties in the act was a theme this week.

Well, the enemy sucks and deserves all it’s about to get.

You need sound up for these!

Duck down, just in case.

You didn’t know you needed to see goats dancing, but you needed to see goats dancing.

This was just so cool, watching life unfolding.

Ha! Fair question.

Speaking of still out there somewhere, imagine being Michael Duarte and reading this.

Best and most succinct community note ever.

Asian dad joke mode engaged:

I’m going to try this using Ronan when Riley’s being a sourpuss.

Imagine your kid sending you out of the room this way.

I had no idea how this was going to end.

And I spent two minutes staring at this picture and laughing.

We end this week with a dad bedtime story:

Have a great weekend!

